Tiger cubs explore their enclosure at Norfolk zoo

By Press Association
Amur tiger Mishka with one of her six-week-old cubs as they begin to explore their enclosure at Banham Zoo in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Amur tiger Mishka with one of her six-week-old cubs as they begin to explore their enclosure at Banham Zoo in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

A pair of endangered tiger cubs have been exploring their enclosure as they grow in confidence.

Their mother Mishka, aged seven, gave birth to three Amur tiger cubs at Banham Zoo in Norfolk on May 1.

One of the triplets was found dead six days later on May 7, with a post-mortem examination recording that it had “struggled to suckle from Mishka”, the zoo said.

A spokesman said that the first eight weeks are “incredibly risky” for tiger cubs.

Tiger cubs at Banham Zoo
One of the six-week-old Amur tiger cubs begins to explore their enclosure at Banham Zoo in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

The two surviving cubs are “doing well and growing in strength” and “growing in confidence as they begin to move around more”, Banham Zoo said.

In recent days, the pair took their first steps out into their enclosure.

“The pair are gaining strength and confidence, and can be seen for short periods of time throughout the day exploring their new environment,” the zoo said.

Tiger cubs at Banham Zoo
Born to mother Mishka, the cubs are a legacy to their father Kuzma, who was the zoo’s resident male Amur tiger and died in March aged 14, just weeks before the cubs’ arrival (Joe Giddens/PA)

The cubs are a legacy to their father Kuzma, who was the zoo’s resident male Amur tiger and died in March aged 14.

There are thought to be around 500 Amur tigers left in the wild, with the species classed as endangered.

Mishka moved to Banham Zoo from Woburn Safari Park in 2021 as part of the European Breeding Programme for the species, intended to protect endangered animals from extinction.

Tiger cubs at Banham Zoo
Amur tigers are the largest of the world’s big cats as well as the heaviest, with only around 500 left in the wild (Joe Giddens/PA)

She had been identified as a genetically compatible mate for Kuzma.

Amur tigers are the largest of the world’s big cats as well as the heaviest.

Adult males can weigh up to 360kg (56 stone 9lbs) and reach 2.3 metres (7 foot 6ins) in length.

They are solitary animals found primarily in Russia, where they live in forests and have large territories, which they scent-mark to communicate to other tigers.

Tiger cubs at Banham Zoo
The cubs are growing in confidence as they begin to move around more, Banham Zoo said (Joe Giddens/PA)

Also known as Siberian tigers, they are one of nine subspecies of tiger – three of which are now extinct.

Due to its Siberian habitat, the Amur tiger has a long coat of fur and a large ruff around its jawline.

Amur tiger mothers seek out secluded den sites to protect their offspring from potential predators and to shelter them from the worst of the elements.

The zoo has announced it will confirm the cubs’ sexes and name them in the coming months.

