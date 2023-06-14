What we know so far about the victims of the Nottingham attack

Here is what we know so far about the victims of Tuesday’s knife and van attack in Nottingham.

University of Nottingham student Barnaby Webber, 19, was a keen cricketer whose family home was in Taunton in Somerset.

He was a former pupil of Taunton School, which he attended for his entire school career from nursery to sixth form, with a fellow ex-student describing him as a “wonderful young man with much to look forward to”.

Mr Webber played for cricket teams including Bishops Hull Cricket Club, where members called him a dear friend who was a key part of the club.

Barnaby Webber (second left) with his father David Webber, mother Emma Webber and brother Charlie Webber (right) (Family handout/PA)

He had a younger brother, Charlie, who along with his parents, David and Emma, described their “complete devastation” at his death.

Fellow student Grace Kumar, also 19, was a talented hockey player who played for the England under-16 and under-18 squads, as well as teams including Southgate Hockey Club in north London.

She was also a gifted cricketer, with Woodford Wells Cricket Club, in Essex. The club called the teenager “fun, friendly and brilliant”.

Grace Kumar (Lucy Sheffield/Southgate Hockey Club/PA)

Miss Kumar, also known as Grace O’Malley-Kumar, attended independent Bancroft’s School in north-east London before the University of Nottingham.

According to reports, her father is thought to be Dr Sanjoy Kumar, a GP who saved three teenage victims of a knife attack in 2009.

The third victim was primary school caretaker Ian Coates.

Details are still emerging about the school site manager, who worked at Huntingdon Academy in Nottingham.

Headteacher Ross Middleton said he was “a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed”.