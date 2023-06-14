Vodafone and Three agree tie-up to create biggest UK mobile player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vodafone and Three agree tie-up to create biggest UK mobile player

By Press Association
Vodafone and Three owner CK Hutchison have agreed to merge their UK operations in a deal that will create Britain's biggest mobile phone player worth a reported £15 billion
Vodafone and Three owner CK Hutchison have agreed to merge their UK operations in a deal that will create Britain’s biggest mobile phone player worth a reported £15 billion (PA)

Vodafone and Three owner CK Hutchison have agreed to merge their UK operations in a deal that will create Britain’s biggest mobile phone player worth a reported £15 billion.

The merged firm will be majority owned by FTSE 100 listed Vodafone, with 51% of the combined business and CK Hutchison owning the remaining 49%.

The groups said the tie-up will help them compete with their rivals in the roll-out of 5G, with the new company set to reach more than 99% of the UK population with their 5G standalone network.

The groups are expected to have a combined 27 million customers if the deal gets the go ahead, and will offer mobile home broadband to 82% of households by 2030.

They are aiming to complete the deal by the end of 2024.

Margherita Della Valle, chief executive of Vodafone, called the deal a “gamechanger”.

She said: “The merger is great for customers, great for the country and great for competition.

“It’s transformative as it will create a best-in-class – indeed best-in-Europe – 5G network, offering customers a superior experience.

“As a country, the UK will benefit from the creation of a sustainable, strongly competitive third scaled operator – with a clear £11 billion network investment plan – driving growth, employment and innovation.

“For Vodafone, this transaction is a gamechanger in our home market. This is a vote of confidence in the UK and its ambitions to be a centre for future technology.”

Plans for “substantial” cost savings after the deal were also outlined – at more than £700 million within five years of the deal completing.

This will be through measures including merging IT systems and combining the marketing, sales, distribution and logistics activities, as well as cutting general and administration costs.

The combined business will be headed by Vodafone UK boss Ahmed Essam as chief executive, with current Three UK chief financial officer Darren Purkis taking on the same role at the merged group.

The groups pledged to invest £11 billion in the UK over the next 10 years to create one of Europe’s biggest 5G networks, promising that every school and hospital in the UK will have access to standalone 5G by 2030.

The deal comes after talks first began last autumn, but the tie-up is expected to face close scrutiny by competition watchdogs.

