Train drivers vote to continue strike action in pay dispute

By Press Association
Members of the drivers’ union Aslef have voted to continue strike action (PA)
Train drivers have voted overwhelmingly to continue taking strike action for the next six months in their long-running pay dispute.

Aslef said a re-ballot of its members showed they are “in it for the long haul”.

Unions involved in industrial disputes have to hold a fresh ballot every six months to ask their members if they want to continue taking action.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said on Wednesday: “Once again our members have decided that we are in this for the long haul.

“Train drivers are sick to the back teeth of their employers and the Government failing to negotiate in good faith, and blaming drivers for their inability to manage services and the rail industry effectively.

Mick Whelan
Mick Whelan said Aslef members are ‘simply asking for a fair deal on pay’ (PA)

“Aslef members, the key workers who kept our country moving through the pandemic, are simply asking for a fair deal on pay so that they can afford to keep up with their outgoings in this Government-made cost-of-living crisis.

“We have always said we are prepared to come to the table but the Government and the train companies need to understand that this dispute won’t be resolved by trying to bully our members into accepting worse terms and conditions.”

Aslef balloted 12,500 of its members at 15 train operators, with most voting by more than 90% in favour of continuing with strikes and other forms of industrial action.

Some of the drivers have now been balloted three times since the dispute started last year.

Aslef has taken 11 days of strike action since last summer.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “The Government has played its part to try and end this dispute, enabling a generous pay offer that would see train drivers’ already high salaries increase from an average of £60,000.

“That’s why today’s results are disappointing for rail passengers across the country who want this dispute to end.

“Whilst Aslef members have been able to vote on extending the strikes, union leaders have repeatedly denied them a chance to vote on the very fair pay offer that would end these strikes.

“We urge them to do the right thing and give members a say on that pay offer.”

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group said: “It is not fair nor sustainable to continue relying on record taxpayer subsidies to keep the industry afloat when it is still down 30% of its pre-Covid revenue, as confirmed in the latest passenger usage report.

“Aslef must recognise that the reform of long out-of-date working practices is the only way forward to improve reliability and fund a pay rise.

“Instead of causing further disruption to passengers and businesses, we urge them to put our pay offer, which would have taken average driver salaries to £65,000 for a four-day week before overtime, to its membership so that we can improve services for passengers and secure the long-term future of Britain’s railways.”

