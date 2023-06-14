Abortion rights protests planned across Poland after death of pregnant woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Abortion rights protests planned across Poland after death of pregnant woman

By Press Association
Women’s rights advocates have called for protests in dozens of Polish cities after a woman in her fifth month of pregnancy died of sepsis, the latest such death since a tightening of Poland’s abortion law (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Women’s rights advocates have called for protests in dozens of Polish cities after a woman in her fifth month of pregnancy died of sepsis, the latest such death since a tightening of Poland’s abortion law (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Women’s rights advocates have called for protests in dozens of Polish cities on Wednesday under the slogan “Stop killing us” after a woman in her fifth month of pregnancy died of sepsis, the latest such death since a tightening of Poland’s abortion law.

The protests demanding a liberalisation of the abortion law are scheduled to take place in the capital, Warsaw, and nearly 50 other cities in the afternoon and evening.

The 33-year-old woman died last month in the John Paul II hospital in Nowy Targ in southern Poland, a deeply conservative region of the mostly Catholic nation.

The hospital contains relics of the late Polish pope and Polish media have reported that it never performs abortions on principle.

Germany Poland Abortion
Women in Berlin, Germany, hold candles in memory of Dorota Lalik and to protest against Poland’s restrictive abortion law (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The woman, Dorota Lalik, arrived there after her waters broke and was told to lie with her legs up, as the medics hoped her fluids would be reconstituted. She developed sepsis and died three days later on May 24.

Under the current law, women have the right to abortion only in cases of rape or incest or if there is a threat to their life or health.

Government authorities stressed this week that the law was not the cause of the woman’s death.

However, women’s rights advocates warn that doctors are putting women’s lives at risk as they prioritise saving foetuses over women, either for ideological reasons or fearing legal consequences for themselves.

Several woman have died since the constitutional court ruled in 2020 that women could no longer terminate pregnancies in cases of severe foetal deformities.

There have been cases of threatened pregnancies, but the doctors waited until the foetus no longer had a heartbeat rather than perform an abortion.

Critics of the current laws also argue that another problem is doctors refusing to perform abortions on grounds of their moral conscience.

The liberal Gazeta Wyborcza daily wrote on Wednesday that the so-called conscience clause is being used not only by individual doctors, but by entire healthcare facilities, including the one where Ms Lalik died.

“The institution of the conscience clause, since it leads to death, must be abolished,” the newspaper argued.

Conservative politicians and anti-abortion groups accuse the women’s rights advocates of exploiting cases like Ms Lalik’s for political gain.

On Tuesday, a left-wing politician called for parliament to stand and observe a moment of silence in honour of the dead woman. Politicians belonging to the right-wing ruling party did not stand.

