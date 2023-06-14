Four teenagers convicted of killing 16-year-old in rival group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Four teenagers convicted of killing 16-year-old in rival group

By Press Association
The buildup and aftermath of the attack on Ramarni Crosby was captured on CCTV cameras (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
The buildup and aftermath of the attack on Ramarni Crosby was captured on CCTV cameras (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Four teenagers have been convicted of killing a 16-year-old boy during a dispute between rival groups.

Ramarni Crosby was stabbed to death after being confronted by youths armed with a machete, meat cleaver and knives in Gloucester in December 2021.

CCTV footage taken from properties in the Barton area of the city showed Ramarni and his four friends running away, then the teenager slowing and collapsing in Stratton Road where he died a short time later.

Ramarni Crosby
Ramarni Crosby suffered several stab wounds in the attack (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

After a two-month trial, Levi Cameron, 18, and two 16-year-old boys were convicted of Ramarni’s manslaughter by majority verdicts. A fourth defendant, Callum Charles-Quebella, 18, had previously admitted manslaughter.

They were all acquitted of murder by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

Four other defendants, Dean Smith, 20, and three 17-year-olds were all found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

A ninth defendant, Keishaleigh Margrett-Whitter, 20, was acquitted of two charges of assisting an offender.

As the verdicts were returned, members of the public sat in court were visibly upset, while some of the defendants burst into tears.

During the trial, the court heard that the buildup and aftermath of the attack had been captured on CCTV cameras from nearby houses, but not the stabbing itself.

Adam Vaitilingam KC, prosecuting, previously told the jury: “The background to the stabbing was an ongoing rivalry between two Gloucester groups.

“In particular, there was a fight that had taken place about a week earlier involving one of these defendants and one of Ramarni’s friends.

“That fight hadn’t settled anything – there were still grievances bubbling away between them and more violence was very much on the cards.

“On the day of the killing, the two who had had the fight were in contact with each other again, in contact by phone, and arranging to meet in Gloucester.”

The court heard the defendants were part of a gang called GL1 and would wear purple bandanas as a sign of membership.

Bristol Crown Court
The trial was held at Bristol Crown Court (Ben Birchall/PA)

After the fatal attack, Cameron and the two 16-year-olds fled the scene and got a taxi to a nearby house, where CCTV cameras showed them acting out the incident – with their arms held up and moving downwards in stabbing motions.

They then “celebrated” the teenager’s death after being told he had died.

Ramarni, from Frampton-on-Severn, Gloucestershire, suffered several stab wounds to his back and a stab injury to his skull.

Trial judge Mrs Justice Cutts said she would sentence the four defendants on July 27 and remanded them into custody.

“I would want reports for all defendants,” she said.

“One of the matters I wished to be covered is the issue of dangerousness.”

After the verdicts, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, who led the investigation, said: “The killing of Ramarni Crosby in December 2021 has had a deep impact on his family and on Gloucester itself which no words can ever heal.

“Ramarni was a young man with much to look forward to in his life which has now been taken away.

“My thoughts remain with his family, friends and all those in the community who continue to feel the pain of Ramarni’s death.”

Superintendent Carl Bourne, the local policing commander for Gloucester and Forest of Dean, said: “Ramarni’s death has had a profound effect on the community, the investigation team who worked tirelessly to gather the evidence and all our officers and staff who live or work in Gloucester.

“We understand that this will be an emotional time for people in the local community and we as police will remain accessible to provide any support that we are able to.”

Andy Pritchard, from the CPS South West Complex Casework Unit, said: “The case involved analysis of a number of sources of evidence, including phone messages and CCTV, which were key in building the case.

“This showed the defendants planning a fight with a rival group, revealed that they knew some of their own group would be carrying weapons, and tracked their arrival at the scene of the fatal attack, and then away from it.

“This is another tragic case which highlights the terrible impact of young people carrying knives.”

More from The Courier

Lyall Cameron has agreed a new deal with Dundee. Image: SNS.
Lyall Cameron: Premiership surival not enough for Dundee
Kevin Fraser.
Lorry driver 'menace' was six times limit at Fife Diageo site in FIFTH drink-drive…
Nick Nairn returns to Scottish Game Fair in Scone with fine dining pop-up restaurant
Reece Smith.
Victim scarred for life after ‘lawless’ knife fight at Dundee multi
Phil Taylor, Lemmy and Brian Robertson before the band hit the road for Scotland in 1983. Image: Shutterstock.
The drinks flowed when Lemmy and Motörhead took their Dundee fans on tour
The old Friockheim police office is to become a holiday home. Image: Google Maps
Holiday home go-ahead for former Angus village police station
An exterior picture of Dundee Rep Theatre.
Dundee Rep rebounds from 'significant impact' of Covid pandemic
St Fillan's Church, Aberdour
Two historic Fife churches could be spared the axe as year-long investigation concludes
Sandy Mitchell's No. 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVo2. Image: McMedia
Mitchell heading to happy hunting ground of Snetterton at midpoint of British GT campaign
Alison and Craig Arthur outside the Golf Inn at Ladybank.
Fife pub that opened just before lockdown named best independent bar in the east