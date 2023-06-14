Rise in number of children treated in hospital for vaping ‘worrying’ – NHS chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rise in number of children treated in hospital for vaping ‘worrying’ – NHS chief

By Press Association
Forty children and young people were admitted to hospital in England last year due to "vaping-related disorders", up from 11 two years before, the NHS said
Forty children and young people were admitted to hospital in England last year due to “vaping-related disorders”, up from 11 two years before, the NHS said (Daniel Leal/PA)

NHS leaders have sounded the alarm over a rise in the number of children admitted to hospital for vaping.

Forty children and young people were admitted to hospital in England last year due to “vaping-related disorders”, up from 11 two years before, the NHS said.

These could include lung damage or a worsening of asthma symptoms.

Earlier this month paediatricians warned that “youth vaping is fast becoming an epidemic among children” as they called on the Government to ban disposable vapes.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) warned that e-cigarettes “are not a risk-free product and can be just as addictive, if not more so than traditional cigarettes”.

It called for urgent action to protect youngsters, saying experts agree that longer-term data is needed on the effects of vaping, particularly in regard to cardiovascular disease.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS England chief, said that it was “right” for paediatricians to call for action on vaping among youngsters.

Addressing the NHS ConfedExpo conference, Ms Pritchard said: “In 1948 more than eight out of 10 men smoked, now it’s more like one in eight.

“For the most part, a success of wider public policy and also, particularly over the last few years, a success of innovation with the advent of e-cigarettes encouraging many former smokers to switch.

“But with that innovation has come a new challenge – the availability and attractiveness of e-cigarettes to our young people.

“The report last week from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health of children presenting to hospital with conditions that can be linked to vaping was really worrying.

“And that is coming through in the figures – last year there were 40 admission episodes of under-20s for vaping-related disorders, up from 11 two years before.

“So the RCPCH is right to call for action and the Government are right to be taking those calls seriously and I’m sure we’ll be seeing further steps put forward when their call for evidence on this issue concludes.”

Ms Pritchard later added: “It is seriously concerning that admissions for vaping-related conditions for young people are up almost fourfold over the past two years.

“While to many young people vaping can seem harmless with their deliberately appealing flavours – at least two people in every year 10 classroom have vaped at one point or another – its use can lead to lung damage.

“So it’s really important we nip this in the bud so we can keep young people out of hospital and prevent future health issues.”

Commenting on the remarks, Hazel Cheeseman, deputy chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, said: “Amanda Pritchard is right that vaping is both a big opportunity to reduce smoking and that there are risks from teen vaping.

“Swift action is needed by Government to limit youth vaping and maintain the opportunity for adults to use vapes as a quitting aid.

“While the increase in youth vaping must be tackled, it needs to be remembered that smoking is much more harmful than vaping.

“Every year thousands of children are admitted to hospital as a result of smoking-related illness caused by second-hand smoke. Getting parents to stop, through switching to vaping or other means, is tremendously important to child health.”

