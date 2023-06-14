Satanist neo-Nazi admits fresh crimes after being spared jail as a teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Satanist neo-Nazi admits fresh crimes after being spared jail as a teenager

By Press Association
Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Harry Vaughan who was spared jail in 2020 after admitting 14 terrorism offences and two child abuse image offences.
Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Harry Vaughan who was spared jail in 2020 after admitting 14 terrorism offences and two child abuse image offences.

A convicted Satanist neo-Nazi has admitted a string of fresh crimes committed after being spared jail as a teenager two years ago.

Harry Vaughan, from Twickenham, south-west London, was aged 18 when he admitting 14 terror offences and two of possessing indecent images of children.

The Old Bailey had heard he developed an interest in right wing extremism, Satanism, the occult, and violence after disappearing “down a rabbit hole of the internet” from the age of 14.

Sentencing him in November 2020, Mr Justice Sweeney acknowledged the A-star student’s parents were committed to helping him “change for the better”.

The senior judge handed Vaughan a two-year suspended sentence along with a 60-day rehabilitation order and a terrorist notification order for 10 years.

On Wednesday, 21-year-old Vaughan, who now goes by the name of Harry Blake, returned to the Old Bailey and pleaded guilty to making an indecent photograph of a child in September 2022.

He had also admitted three charges of possessing extreme pornographic videos, three counts of failing to comply with a Serious Crime Prevention Order and three breaches of his notification order.

The breaches which began just a month after his original sentence related to failing to tell authorities about an email address and details of crypocurrentcy accounts.

Judge Sarah Munro KC adjourned sentencing until July 21 and remanded the defendant in custody.

In 2020, prosecutor Dan Pawson-Pounds had said the defendant was “considered a focused and able” student at Tiffin Grammar in Kingston-upon-Thames, south-west London.

He was arrested at his family home on June 19 2019 in a counter-terror probe into Fascist Forge – an online forum used by extreme, right-wing militants.

In a March 2018 application to join the System Resistance Network – an alias of the banned neo-Nazi group National Action – he wrote: “I could handle myself in a fight. There is nothing I wouldn’t do to further the cause.”

Police found 4,200 images and 302 files, including an extreme, right-wing terrorist book and documents relating to Satanism, neo-Nazism and antisemitism, on his computer and other devices.

Files included graphics encouraging acts of terrorism in the name of the proscribed terror organisation Sonnenkrieg Division, a guide to killing people, and bomb-making manuals.

Mr Pawson-Pounds said Vaughan had also looked on Google maps for the locations of schools near his home and searched for explosives and plastic pipes.

He said: “The material demonstrated unequivocally that Vaughan had an entrenched extreme right-wing and racist mindset, as well as an interest in explosives, firearms and violence more generally.

“He also demonstrated an interest in the occult and Satanism.”

The court was also told that the defendant’s “loving” parents had been left with a “sense of bewilderment” at his arrest of their son, who went on to be diagnosed with high-functioning autism.

Defence barrister Naeem Mian KC had said: “He is somebody who has disappeared down a rabbit hole, a rabbit hole of the internet, and he is in a very, very dark place, or certainly was. And he was there, it would appear, from the age of about 14.”

Vaughan had originally pleaded guilty to one count of encouragement of terrorism, one count of disseminating a terrorist publication, 12 counts of possessing a document containing information of a kind likely to be of use to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism, and two counts of making an indecent photograph of a child.

