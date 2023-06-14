King holds audience marking 70th anniversary of Mount Everest ascent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King holds audience marking 70th anniversary of Mount Everest ascent

By Press Association
The King receives Jamling Norgay, son of Sherpa guide Tenzing Norgay, during an audience at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
The King has met the children of the men who became the first climbers to reach the summit of Everest.

The occasion marked 70 years since Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay became the first men to reach the 29,028ft (8,848 metres) summit on May 29 1953.

First attempted in 1921, Everest had repulsed at least 10 major expeditions and two solo attempts before the 1953 British expedition finally succeeded under the military-style leadership of Lord John Hunt.

News of the successful ascent broke on coronation day, June 2.

Everest summit anniversary
Edmund Hillary (left) and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay (right), with expedition leader Lord John Hunt (centre) in 1953 (PA)

Buckingham Palace said Charles held an audience on Wednesday with Sue Leyden (daughter of Lord Hunt), Peter Hillary (son of Sir Edmund) and Jamling Norgay (son of Mr Norgay).

To mark the occasion of the 70th anniversary, Charles also sent a message to the Everest70 celebratory event at the Royal Geographical Society on Tuesday.

Ms Leydon read the message out in which Charles remarked on “the wonderful symmetry” in the coinciding of the 70th anniversary with his coronation.

Audience at Buckingham Palace
The King receives Sue Leyden, daughter of expedition leader Lord Hunt, Peter Hillary (second left), son of Sir Edmund Hillary, and Jamling Norgay, son of Sherpa guide Tenzing Norgay, during an audience at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

His message said: “Seventy years ago, on the eve of her coronation, my late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, received the wonderful news that a British team, led by Colonel, later Lord, John Hunt, had successfully climbed Mount Everest.

“The pair who reached the summit, supported by a dedicated team of mountaineers and sherpas, were a New Zealander and a Nepali Sherpa, thus bringing together two nations that have long shared a mutual love and respect for the mountains and for exploration.

“It has not escaped my notice that there is a wonderful symmetry in the coinciding of the 70th anniversary of that achievement with my own coronation.

“The bond between my family and the legacy that resulted from that historic moment was further strengthened through The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme, which Lord Hunt helped my father to create and which has since offered millions of young people opportunities to explore their own strengths and skills, as well as to offer their services to the community.

“What we are celebrating today must be one of the greatest examples of endurance, combined with careful planning and collaboration.

“Our world is facing unprecedented and existential challenges, including climate change which endangers fragile ecosystems, including the Himalayan range.

“I dearly hope we can take inspiration from the Everest expedition of 1953 in order to work together in a similar fashion to safeguard our beautiful world for future generations.”

Meanwhile, the Queen, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Australian Corps of Military Police, held an audience with Colonel Ruth Weir, Corps Colonel.

An audience like this would give the Queen an opportunity to be updated with what is going on within the Corps.

