Custody sergeant murder accused tells court he fired gun during ‘panic attack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Custody sergeant murder accused tells court he fired gun during ‘panic attack’

By Press Association
Screen grab taken from body worn camera footage dated 25/09/20 issued by the Metropolitan Police of Louis De Zoysa being put into a police van was shown to the jury in full at Northampton Crown Court (Metropolitan Police/ PA)
Screen grab taken from body worn camera footage dated 25/09/20 issued by the Metropolitan Police of Louis De Zoysa being put into a police van was shown to the jury in full at Northampton Crown Court (Metropolitan Police/ PA)

A man who allegedly murdered a Metropolitan Police custody sergeant by shooting him dead told a court that he did not mean to fire the gun and was having a “panic attack” at the time.

Louis De Zoysa, 25, is accused of the murder of Sergeant Matt Ratana, 54, at a custody block in Croydon, south London, on September 25 2020 while he was handcuffed.

The prosecution alleges De Zoysa, who denies murder, “pulled the trigger on purpose four times” while he was handcuffed in a holding room at the custody centre, the first and second shots hitting Sgt Ratana, the third hitting the wall during a struggle with officers, and a fourth hitting De Zoysa himself.

Imran Khan KC, defending, asked De Zoysa if he accepted that he fired the gun.

The defendant, giving evidence in a modified way at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, because of communication difficulties caused by brain damage due to a gunshot wound, replied: “Yes.”

Louis de Zoysa court case
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Louis De Zoysa at Northampton Crown Court charged with the murder of Matt Ratana (Elizabeth Cook/ PA)

Mr Khan asked De Zoysa: “Did you mean to fire the gun?”

The defendant replied: “No.”

The barrister asked: “Did you want to fire the gun?”, to which De Zoysa also replied: “No.”

Mr Khan asked De Zoysa: “Can you tell us why you fired the gun, Louis?”

The defendant replied: “Panic attack.”

Mr Khan previously told the jury that the defendant was suffering an autistic meltdown at the time of the shooting.

Louis de Zoysa court case
Sergeant Matt Ratana (Metropolitan Police/ PA)

At the end of the evidence session the defendant, who sat in a wheelchair and was escorted by police officers, appeared to shake for several seconds before he was taken for a break.

Earlier, he had been shown CCTV footage of his arrest in London Road, Norbury, south London, during the early hours of September 25 2020.

In the footage, De Zoysa, of Banstead, Surrey, was carrying a brown bag and an officer told him there had been a “lot of burglaries in the area, it’s half one in the morning, you’re walking down the road with a duffel bag”.

The officer said he wanted to search De Zoysa as he believed he “may be equipped for a burglary”.

In the footage, De Zoysa tells the officer: “I’m going to confess, in that bag is non-medical cannabis.”

In court, the defendant wrote the word “freeze” on a whiteboard, and pressed his chest and said: “Beating fast.”

He also said “fear” and “panic”.

In court, Mr Khan asked De Zoysa: “Why didn’t you tell them about the gun?”

The defendant replied: “Anxious.”

Officers did not know De Zoysa had a gun until it was used to shoot Sgt Ratana.

Shown footage of himself in a custody cell, De Zoysa was asked how he was feeling at the time and he replied: “Stuttery.”

The trial will continue from 9.30am on Thursday with prosecution cross-examination of the defendant.

More from The Courier

Xplore Dundee bus
Xplore Dundee announce suspension of industrial action
CCTV footage of three people in an Arbroath supermarket
Police launch appeal after concern grows for Arbroath shoppers
Missing Dundee man, Brandon Wallace
Police launch appeal for missing man who may have travelled to Edinburgh
Firefighters at Hill Street, Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy street closed off as fire crews tackle blaze
Police have closed off Whitehall Place, Dundee.
Section of Dundee road shut due to 'movement in the pavement'
Waterford Regional Sports Centre, where Dundee will face Fleetwood Town on July 8. Image: Philip Oldham/BPI/Shutterstock
Dundee reveal pre-season matches in Ireland - including clash with Celtic legend's EFL outfit
Screen grab taken from body worn camera footage dated 25/09/20 issued by the Metropolitan Police of Louis De Zoysa being put into a police van was shown to the jury in full at Northampton Crown Court (Metropolitan Police/ PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Cheaper cannabis and tasered twice
David Gold has made Arbroath his second home as a key player on the pitch and coach off it. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media
David Gold says Arbroath is his 'second home' after committing to a decade of…
Victims of Professor Sam Eljamel protested outside Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel in 'blood splattered' Holyrood protest
three dogs racing at high speed around the track at the Thornton greyhound racing stadium in Fife.
EVE MASSIE BISHOP: Time's up for Fife greyhound racing track - and the cruel…