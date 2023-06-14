Nottingham attacks: What we know about the incidents so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Nottingham attacks: What we know about the incidents so far

By Press Association
Three people were killed and three were injured in attacks across Nottingham on Tuesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Three people were killed and three were injured in attacks across Nottingham on Tuesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Police have confirmed three people – Barnaby Webber, Grace Kumar and Ian Coates – were killed and another three injured in connected attacks in Nottingham on Tuesday morning.

A man was later arrested in connection with the incidents, which saw a number of roads closed across the city.

POLICE Nottingham
(PA Graphics)

Here is what we know about the events so far:

– Two University of Nottingham students, Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both 19, were found dead in Ilkeston Road shortly after 4am.

– A man matching the suspect’s description then tried to gain entry to a supported living complex in Mapperley Road but was denied entry.

– A third man, Ian Coates, 65, was found dead with stab wounds on Magdala Road.

– It is then believed the suspect stole a white van from Mr Coates before attempting to run over three people in Milton Street.

– One man is in a critical condition with the two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries during the incident in the Milton Street area.

Nottingham city centre incident
Police forensics officers search a white van on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road in Nottingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

– Officers then detained a man after he approached them on Bentinck Road holding a knife at around 5.30am.

– Police confirmed a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

– Police also confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks.

– Detectives said they are keeping an “open mind” as to what the motives behind the attacks were, and are working with counter-terrorism investigators to establish what happened.

– Shortly before 1pm on Tuesday, armed officers were seen a few hundred yards outside of the main cordon in Ilkeston Road, where they put two young women in the back of a marked police car.

– Police have carried out searches at addresses across the city.

– Road closures remain in place throughout the city as police investigate.

