Trial date set for man, 64, accused of murdering married couple in Newhaven

By Press Association
The bodies of Josh Bashford and his wife Chloe were found at their home in Newhaven (Family handout/PA)
A trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering a married couple in Newhaven.

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, of Moulescoomb Way, Brighton, is charged with the murder of Josh, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30, who were found dead at their home in Lewes Road on June 9.

Members of the couple’s family have previously paid tribute to them, saying they were “funny and loving”, and “the most amazing parents” to their four children.

Martin is known to the victims, according to Sussex Police.

The 64-year-old appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing, where a date for entering a guilty or not guilty plea was set for August 3.

A psychiatric report will be prepared ahead of the court date.

The provisional date for a trial was also set for November 27 while Martin will remain in custody as proceedings continue.

A post-mortem examination of the couple is due to take place this week, Sussex Police have said.

