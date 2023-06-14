Woman who ‘posed as man to prey on girl’ guilty of one charge and cleared of 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Woman who ‘posed as man to prey on girl’ guilty of one charge and cleared of 16

By Press Association
Georgia Bilham, 21, was cleared by a jury of all but one of the alleged offences after about three hours of deliberations following an eight-day trial (PA)
Georgia Bilham, 21, was cleared by a jury of all but one of the alleged offences after about three hours of deliberations following an eight-day trial (PA)

A woman accused of posing as a man to prey on a short-sighted teenage girl has been found guilty of sexual assault by kissing and cleared of 16 other sex offences.

Georgia Bilham, 21, was cleared by a jury of all but one of the alleged offences after about three hours of deliberations following an eight-day trial.

She made no reaction as the verdicts were delivered at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday.

Judge Michael Leeming told Bilham: “You have been convicted of count one, an allegation of sexual assault.

Georgia Bilham
Georgia Bilham outside Chester Crown Court on Tuesday (PA)

“I’m going to adjourn sentencing for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

“It should not be taken by you as an indication of a non-custodial sentence – all options are open.”

Bilham, from Alpraham, Cheshire, will have to sign the sex offenders register and will be sentenced on July 19.

Her trial was told she created an online Snapchat persona in the name of George Parry to trick the 19-year-old complainant into thinking she was a man.

‘George’ always wore a hood over his head, even in bed, while with the teenager, who, the court was told, is severely short-sighted.

‘George’ claimed to be “paranoid” because of his involvement with Albanian gangsters.

Bilham said after the first time they met in person the complainant messaged her to say, “There’s something weird about you,” and blocked her on Snapchat.

But there continued to be an online “love-hate relationship”, which became “toxic” at times, the court heard.

Bilham said she believed her cover was blown after crashing her mother’s car into a hedge while out for a drive with the teenager on May 11 2021.

Jurors convicted her of sexually assaulting the girl by kissing her that evening.

Bilham told jurors she believes a police officer called to the scene revealed her true identity to the complainant after checking her driving licence.

She said: “I think they told her I was female. It was not George, it was Georgia.”

Georgia Bilham
Georgia Bilham said she did not question her gender but did question her sexuality (PA)

The defendant said from that point she believes the teenager knew she was really a woman.

Giving evidence, the complainant’s mother said her daughter told her about seeing someone called George, who she said had social anxiety so kept his hood up.

Bilham admitted being caught up in a “web of lies” but denied getting a “buzz” out of deceiving the teenager, maintaining throughout that she thought the woman she had sex with believed she was a woman.

She told the court she had been “a bit of a tomboy” when she was younger and had a difficult relationship with her mother after her parents split when she was a teenager.

Bilham said she never wanted to change gender but questioned her sexuality and that her mother would “not be happy” if she was in a same-sex relationship.

Asked why she set up the fake Snapchat account pretending to be a boy, Bilham replied: “I just was not happy in myself. I just… it was just more like an escape. I don’t know.

“I was not confident in myself. It was a stupid thing to do. It was a way of not being me.”

Bilham, of Bunbury Road, denied nine sexual assaults and eight counts of assault by penetration, all between May to August 2021.

More from The Courier

Xplore Dundee bus
Xplore Dundee announce suspension of industrial action
CCTV footage of three people in an Arbroath supermarket
Police launch appeal after concern grows for Arbroath shoppers
Missing Dundee man, Brandon Wallace
Police launch appeal for missing man who may have travelled to Edinburgh
Firefighters at Hill Street, Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy street closed off as fire crews tackle blaze
Police have closed off Whitehall Place, Dundee.
Section of Dundee road shut due to 'movement in the pavement'
Waterford Regional Sports Centre, where Dundee will face Fleetwood Town on July 8. Image: Philip Oldham/BPI/Shutterstock
Dundee reveal pre-season matches in Ireland - including clash with Celtic legend's EFL outfit
Georgia Bilham, 21, was cleared by a jury of all but one of the alleged offences after about three hours of deliberations following an eight-day trial (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Cheaper cannabis and tasered twice
David Gold has made Arbroath his second home as a key player on the pitch and coach off it. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media
David Gold says Arbroath is his 'second home' after committing to a decade of…
Victims of Professor Sam Eljamel protested outside Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel in 'blood splattered' Holyrood protest
three dogs racing at high speed around the track at the Thornton greyhound racing stadium in Fife.
EVE MASSIE BISHOP: Time's up for Fife greyhound racing track - and the cruel…