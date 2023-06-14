Killed Nottingham school caretaker an amazing and kind man, says former pupil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Killed Nottingham school caretaker an amazing and kind man, says former pupil

By Press Association
A police cordon in Milton street in Nottingham (Matthew Cooper/PA)
A police cordon in Milton street in Nottingham (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A former pupil at a secondary school where Nottingham attack victim Ian Coates used to work has described him as an “amazing man” whose kind words and encouragement paved the way for the life she now leads.

Kaleigh Wylie, 35, from Nottingham, said she attended the River Leen School in Bulwell, also known as the Bulwell Academy, in the early 2000s when Mr Coates was the caretaker.

“Ian helped pave my life from the age of 16 and I am where I am today for the kind words and encouragement from Ian,” she told the PA news agency.

“He loved his job, he loved us children, it’s just heart-breaking.”

Ms Wylie said Mr Coates would organise fishing tournaments for pupils at the school.

“Ian worked alongside Jimmy, another caretaker in the school, both very well-loved, and in his spare time Ian used to take all the lads on fishing tournaments for the school,” she said.

“He never shouted, never got angry with any of us children, and we all know us children are a handful as teenagers, but he never did.

“He would talk to us, encourage us to do better with life and he always kept us out of harm’s way.

“He was just a fantastic bloke.”

Ms Wylie said she was feeling “absolutely devastated” that Mr Coates has been named the third victim of what she said was a “horrendous unprovoked attack” that has rocked the city.

“Ian was never the sort of man for trouble, he would always always talk to us, so for this vile man to take Ian’s life the way he did … unforgivable,” she said.

“The best thing to come from this now is for Ian to be remembered for the absolutely amazing man and caretaker he was, and for him and the other two victims to get justice for what has happened to them.”

Nottingham city centre incident
Vigils have been held for the victims of Monday’s attacks (Jacob King/PA)

Ms Wylie, who has four children, said she “doesn’t feel safe” sending her daughter into Nottingham city centre following the attack on Tuesday morning.

“It’s shocking,” she said.

“Having four young children myself, one being 16, the age I was when I knew Ian, she’s due to start college in September 2023.

“I don’t feel safe sending her into Nottingham city centre after those two students were enjoying a night-out.

“Ian was probably getting ready for work unknowingly what was around the corner, it’s scary.”

Ms Wylie said she would like to send her condolences to Mr Coates’ family and to families of medical student Grace O’Malley-Kumar and history student Barnaby Webber, who were both studying at the University of Nottingham and were also killed in the attacks in the city centre.

More from The Courier

Xplore Dundee bus
Xplore Dundee announce suspension of industrial action
CCTV footage of three people in an Arbroath supermarket
Police launch appeal after concern grows for Arbroath shoppers
Missing Dundee man, Brandon Wallace
Police launch appeal for missing man who may have travelled to Edinburgh
Firefighters at Hill Street, Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy street closed off as fire crews tackle blaze
Police have closed off Whitehall Place, Dundee.
Section of Dundee road shut due to 'movement in the pavement'
Waterford Regional Sports Centre, where Dundee will face Fleetwood Town on July 8. Image: Philip Oldham/BPI/Shutterstock
Dundee reveal pre-season matches in Ireland - including clash with Celtic legend's EFL outfit
A police cordon in Milton street in Nottingham (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Cheaper cannabis and tasered twice
David Gold has made Arbroath his second home as a key player on the pitch and coach off it. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media
David Gold says Arbroath is his 'second home' after committing to a decade of…
Victims of Professor Sam Eljamel protested outside Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel in 'blood splattered' Holyrood protest
three dogs racing at high speed around the track at the Thornton greyhound racing stadium in Fife.
EVE MASSIE BISHOP: Time's up for Fife greyhound racing track - and the cruel…