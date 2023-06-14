King praises Windrush portraits as ‘wonderful record of very special generation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King praises Windrush portraits as ‘wonderful record of very special generation’

By Press Association
Charles speaks with a guest during a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Windrush generation (Chris Jackson/PA)
Charles speaks with a guest during a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Windrush generation (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King has hailed new portraits of the Windrush generation as pictorial records of a “very special” group of people.

Charles hosted a Buckingham Palace reception where he met the 10 individuals whose faces have been immortalised in paint, and was given a special preview of the artworks marking the 75th anniversary of the Windrush crossing.

Celebrities who have family ties to the Caribbean were among the guests at the event including Olympic javelin champion Tessa Sanderson, Baroness Amos, actor Colin Salmon and Barbados’s prime minister Mia Mottley.

The King, who commissioned the portraits when the Prince of Wales, was joined by the Queen as he met the group of elderly men and women who had travelled from the Caribbean to the UK to bolster the workforce and help the nation recover after the Second World War.

Royal Windrush reception
The King speaks to members of the Windrush generation (Chris Jackson/PA)

He told Jamaican-born Alford Gardner, 96, who served as an RAF motor mechanic during the Second World War, and later returned to England in 1948 on HMT Empire Windrush, that his portrait by artist Chole Cox was “marvellous”.

Charles told the pensioner, who was surrounded by his family: “It will be a most wonderful record of a very special generation.”

He added the picture would be “a wonderful addition to the Royal Collection and be shown in all different parts of the world”.

Mr Gardner, who settled in Leeds to work as a factory engineer and raise his family, later joked how the decades had flown by: “I’m still wondering where the 75 years went to – I just come off the Windrush yesterday.”

Royal Windrush reception
The Queen met Tessa Sanderson during the reception at Buckingham Palace (Chris Jackson/PA)

He added: “When I joined the RAF I left home and I came to England. I came to England and I found home.

“When the war was over I said ‘I’d be back’. The Windrush turned up and I was back, it was like leaving one home and coming back to another.”

Commenting about the racism he experienced in his early life in the UK, he said: “Couldn’t get away from it, it was there staring me in the face. If I go to a place and walk in and this place is hostile, I’m out, I’m gone. I never went to a place I wasn’t wanted.”

The 96-year-old was among around 500 people who made the famous journey from the Caribbean, arriving at Tilbury docks on the Windrush, and they have come to symbolise the contribution their generation made to the UK.

Royal Windrush reception
The Queen speaks to Floella Benjamin (Chris Jackson/PA)

Baroness Floella Benjamin, who chaired the Windrush Commemoration Committee which chose the portrait sitters, said the project was about “hearing the Windrush stories through the voice of (the) sitter, as well as the artist. Reflecting the diversity – (the) pain, the suffering, the joyfulness of what people wanted to express.

“So when you see these portraits in years to come, you’re going to get a understanding of the times we’re talking about, understanding about the moments we’re talking about, understand the people we’re talking about.

“Well, this is history, and I call it the Windrush nobility. The majority are over 90 and we’re standing on their shoulders – they paved the way.”

The former children’s TV presenter said she believed the paintings would be studied in schools and universities alongside an accompanying book.

She said: “This is British history, it’s not black history, it’s British history, it’s all-embracing history.”

The paintings will be seen more widely on Windrush Day, celebrated on Thursday June 22, when they will feature in a series of exhibitions starting at Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse until October 16.

Linda Haye, 90, who was painted by artist Shannon Bond, carved out a career in education and the criminal justice service after arriving in the UK in the late 1950s to study at university.

She taught extensively in further and higher education and became governor of two universities and worked as a magistrate for 20 years, among other roles.

She said coming to the UK was a “great opportunity”, adding: “I never allowed racism to imprison me and neither have I allowed my ethnicity to stop me from making a contribution and to achieve.”

