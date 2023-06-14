Explorer makes history with polar honours from two monarchs

Explorer Sir David Hempleman-Adams has become the first person to be awarded Polar Medals by two monarchs for his expeditions to the Arctic and Antarctic.

Sir David’s first medal was awarded by the late Queen for services to the UK in the field of polar research for work in both regions up to 2012.

The King has awarded him the second bar to his Polar Medal for his work in the Arctic and Antarctic up to 2022.

After collecting his second honour from the Princess Royal at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, Sir David, 66, said: “It is very special of course and it is obviously unique. Princess Anne said she had not come across two before.

Sir David Hempleman-Adams receives his honour from the Princess Royal (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I started in adventure through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. I went on and did mountaineering and polar and have loved polar all my life.

“So I have got the late Duke of Edinburgh to thank for this.”

The Wiltshire adventurer was the first person to reach the geographic and magnetic North and South Poles as well as climb the highest peaks in all seven continents – the Adventurers’ Grand Slam.

He has carried out several studies including medical research into patterns of behaviour before and after exposure to prolonged periods in polar regions.

Sir David Hempleman-Adams poses with daughters (left to right) Alicia, Camilla and Amelia (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir David said: “The tragedy of this is that on my first Polar Medal, I was going up to the Arctic Ocean.

“From my first Polar Medal to my second Polar Medal I have seen massive climate change which is, in that short time, tragic.

“Anyone else getting Polar Medals is going to see even faster change.”

He has done more than 30 major expeditions around the world and on the prospect of doing any others, he said “the mind is willing but the body is slowing down”.

Sir David joked: “Then I drink too much and people persuade me.”