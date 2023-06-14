Sister of beautician shot outside pub told her ‘not to be late’ home, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sister of beautician shot outside pub told her ‘not to be late’ home, court told

By Press Association
Elle Edwards’ sister Lucy had been with her in the Lighthouse pub on the evening she was killed (Peter Byrne/PA)
Elle Edwards’ sister Lucy had been with her in the Lighthouse pub on the evening she was killed (Peter Byrne/PA)

The sister of a beautician shot outside a pub on Christmas Eve told her not to return home late when she last saw her, just hours before she died, a court has heard.

Elle Edwards, 26, was killed when a gunman with a Skorpion sub-machine gun opened fire outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside shortly before midnight on December 24 last year.

On Wednesday, the jury in the trial of Connor Chapman, 23, who is accused of Ms Edwards’ murder, heard a statement from her younger sister Lucy who had been with her in the pub earlier that evening.

Connor Chapman court case
Elle Edwards was killed when a gunman opened fire in Wallasey Village in December 2022 (Family handout/PA)

She said they had been to the same pub the previous year and wanted to make it a “Christmas Eve tradition”.

“It was generally a good night,” she said.

In the statement, she said that at one point they left to go to another pub and Elle later dropped her home, between 9.30pm and 10.30pm, before returning to the Lighthouse.

Lucy said: “When I got out of the car, I told Elle not to be late so not to ruin Christmas. She said she wouldn’t, she would be about an hour.”

A court artist sketch of Connor Chapman
Connor Chapman denies murdering Elle Edwards (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

She last sent her sister a text just before 11.30pm telling her to “get home” but it was never read, the court heard.

Lucy said it was about 1am on Christmas Day that she was woken by her brother George, who told her Elle had been shot.

The shooting is alleged to have been the culmination of an ongoing feud between groups on the Woodchurch estate, where Chapman was from, and the Beechwood estate, where Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld, said to be the intended targets, lived.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that on October 26 last year, Chapman was served with an interim injunction “to prevent gang-related violence”.

Katy Appleton, prosecuting, said the notice prohibited Chapman from associating with a number of named individuals – including Mr Salkeld and Mr Duffy.

The jury heard about a number of events in the weeks running up to the shooting linked to people from both estates, on either side of the M53 in Wirral.

Liverpool crown court
The trial was being held at Liverpool Crown Court (Dave Thompson/PA)

They included a burglary and two shootings.

Footage of an assault carried out by Mr Duffy and Mr Salkeld on Sam Searson, from the Woodchurch estate, the day before the murder was played to the jury.

Chapman denies the murder of Ms Edwards, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He also denies possession of a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral, denies possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by helping Chapman to dispose of the car.

The trial continues on Thursday.

