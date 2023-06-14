Camilla stamps ‘Queen Bee’ on paper art installation at beekeeping charity event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Camilla stamps ‘Queen Bee’ on paper art installation at beekeeping charity event

By Press Association
Queen Camilla tasted honey during the Bees For Development event (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The Queen stamped the words “Queen Bee” onto a piece of paper and added it to an art installation at a beekeeping charity’s garden party.

Camilla attended the Bees For Development (BFD) event in sun-soaked Marlborough House in central London on Wednesday together with hundreds of guests, including Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith, celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and television presenter Kate Humble.

Wearing a green polka-dot dress with a glittery bee broche pinned to her belt, the Queen tasted honey and sampled beeswax body butter as she was shown around different exhibits by former MP Gyles Brandreth and BFD patron Martha Kearney.

Bees for Development Bee Garden Party
Camilla looks at a rocket hive with celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Trying Indian honey, Camilla said she could taste a hint of marmalade and that it was “very good”.

Pratim Roy, a representative of Keystone Foundation India who have been partners with BFD for 30 years, told the PA news agency that Camilla had asked to try it.

“She was very interested to taste bitter honey,” he said.

“She enjoyed it and she wanted to know the species, how it becomes bitter.”

Camilla greets a baby
Camilla greeted nine-month-old Ota Rowan Zika who was sporting a bee costume (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Camilla went on to use beeswax body butter, produced in Trinidad and Tobago, on her hands.

“Highly recommend,” she quipped afterwards.

While viewing an array of colourful art postcards – some of which were created by actress Emma Thompson and artists Charlie Mackesy and Grayson Perry – Camilla compared bee hives with Dame Prue.

“We compared our bee hives,” Dame Prue told PA.

Camilla with Prue Leith and Charlie Ross
Camilla spoke with Dame Prue Leith during her garden party visit (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

“I had to confess that one of mine blew over and the queen bee had got such a shock she decided to lay only male eggs.”

She added: “I do feel that Her Majesty is tremendously good.

“I have met her three other times, always at charity events.

“Nearly always about children or food charities.

“I think she’s wonderful.”

Camilla with artist Leonie Bradley
Camilla with artist Leonie Bradley (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Camilla stamped the words Queen Bee onto a yellow-and-black piece of paper to add to artist Leonie Bradley’s installation before it was auctioned off.

Moving to speak to another artist, Camilla erased a pencilled bee from a drawing by Frances Gynn whose Erasure installation aims to draw attention to the loss of the insects worldwide.

“She thought it was a powerful way of putting across the endangered species,” Ms Gynn told PA.

“She said ‘I don’t know if I can’ but she did.”

Camilla erases a bee from drawing
Camilla erased a bee from a drawing by artist Frances Gynn (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph)

Camilla greeted nine-month-old Ota Rowan Zika who was sporting a bee costume that his mother made, eliciting coos from those around her at the end of her visit.

She became president of BFD in 2020 as the then-Duchess of Cornwall.

The garden party aimed to highlight the work of the charity which helps people around the world to become self-sufficient through beekeeping – working to alleviate poverty and protect bees.

BFD works particularly with women and girls, people with disabilities and minority, indigenous people.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary year, the charity has worked in more than 50 nations undertaking beekeeping development initiatives on behalf of organisations from the United Nations and the World Bank to national and local initiatives including in Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

