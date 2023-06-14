Car driver dies on railway tracks after being pursued by police

A 34-year-old man has died on railway tracks in south London after being chased by police.

Officers began pursuing a car heading towards Streatham High Road after it failed to stop at 3.26am on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

After a short chase, the car crashed into a garden fence in Brunswick Mews in Streatham and the driver ran away but two male passengers were detained by police.

Officers lost sight of the driver and he is believed to have climbed a fence on to the railway line. A police helicopter was called to search the area and spotted the man. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

The Met said both its Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have been informed.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “After being notified by the MPS, we sent our investigators to the scene and the post-incident procedures to begin gathering evidence.”

The watchdog is also investigating incidents in Cardiff and Greater Manchester involving teenagers who died after being followed by police.

In Cardiff, the watchdog is investigating two police officers captured on CCTV following Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, on an electric bike shortly before they died in a crash on May 22, while in Manchester it is investigating the death of 15-year-old Saul Cookson who died when his e-bike collided with an ambulance after he was followed by police on June 8.