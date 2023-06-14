Guatemalan newspaper boss jailed in ‘political persecution’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guatemalan newspaper boss jailed in ‘political persecution’

By Press Association
Newspaper founder and editor Jose Ruben Zamora has been jailed (Santiago Billy/AP)
A Guatemalan tribunal has sentenced newspaper founder Jose Ruben Zamora to six years in prison in a money laundering case, concluding a trial that press freedom groups decried as a political persecution aimed at silencing a critical voice.

The three-judge panel convicted and sentenced the well-known journalist on a charge of money laundering that affected the national economy and stability of the financial system.

The tribunal cleared Mr Zamora of additional charges of blackmail and influence peddling.

Guatemala president Alejandro Giammattei, and specifically his justice system, have been criticised internationally for backsliding on democratic principles and weaponising the country’s prosecutors and courts to pursue perceived enemies.

Guatemala Newspaper
Newspaper founder and editor Jose Ruben Zamora is escorted by police before a hearing at a court in Guatemala City (Santiago Billy/AP)

“I am innocent of the crimes,” Mr Zamora said after his sentencing. “I continue being innocent and he (Giammattei) continues being a thief.”

Mr Giammattei has denied there was any political motivation.

Mr Zamora’s El Periodico newspaper was known as fiercely independent and published investigations about corruption in the administrations of Mr Giammattei and his predecessors. Mr Zamora’s work has been internationally recognised.

In his final comments to the court on Wednesday before the verdict was announced, Mr Zamora said that “all of my rights were violated” including the right to a defence. “They treated us like criminals, they destroyed evidence,” he said.

Several of his defence lawyers were arrested in the run-up to the trial.

After the hearing, Rafael Curruchiche, the Attorney General’s special prosecutor against impunity who brought the charges against Mr Zamora, was visibly upset and raised his voice, insisting that prosecutors would likely appeal against the sentence and ask for the 40-year sentence they had originally requested.

He said the prison time that Mr Zamora would get is compensation for those whose “name and reputation” he and his newspaper destroyed.

Guatemala Journalist Trial
Journalist Jose Ruben Zamora is escorted in handcuffs by police (Moises Castillo/AP)

The charges stemmed from Mr Zamora, 66, asking a friend to deposit a 38,000 dollar donation to keep the newspaper going rather than depositing it himself.

Mr Zamora has said he did so because the donor did not want to be identified supporting an outlet in the sights of Mr Giammattei.

The tribunal fined Mr Zamora an equal amount on Wednesday.

With Mr Zamora in jail, El Periodico was forced to stop publishing a print edition on November 30 due to its financial difficulties. The outlet halted operations altogether on May 15.

Last month, the Guatemalan Association of Journalists said that at least 20 journalists have been forced to flee the country in recent years.

Following the sentence on Wednesday, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the proceeding.

Carlos Martinez de la Serna, CPJ’s programme director, said the “shameful” sentence was part of attempts by Mr Giammattei’s government to “criminalise journalism” and that it signalled an erosion of free speech in Guatemala.

“Guatemalan officials must end the absurd charade of criminal proceedings against him. It is time for Jose Ruben Zamora to be released, for his only ‘crime’ has been the fearless exercise of his profession.”

