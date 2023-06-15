Bill Cosby sued by nine more women for alleged decades-old sexual assaults

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bill Cosby sued by nine more women for alleged decades-old sexual assaults

By Press Association
Nine more women are accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault in a lawsuit that alleges he used his ‘enormous power, fame and prestige’ to victimise them (Matt Rourke/AP)
Nine more women are accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault in a lawsuit that alleges he used his ‘enormous power, fame and prestige’ to victimise them (Matt Rourke/AP)

Nine more women are accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault in a lawsuit that alleges he used his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to victimise them.

A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in federal court in Nevada alleges that the women were individually drugged and assaulted between approximately 1979 and 1992 in Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe homes, dressing rooms and hotels.

One woman alleges that Mr Cosby, claiming to be her acting mentor, lured her from New York to Nevada, where he drugged her in a hotel room with what he had claimed to be non-alcoholic sparkling cider and then raped her.

The 85-year-old former Cosby Show star has now been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by more than 60 women.

Actor Bill Cosby holding the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award during the 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles
Bill Cosby has now been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by more than 60 women (PA)

He has denied all allegations involving sex crimes. He was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era — and spent nearly three years at a state prison near Philadelphia before a higher court threw out the conviction and released him in 2021.

Earlier this year, a Los Angeles jury awarded 500,000 dollars (£396,000) to a woman who said Mr Cosby sexually abused her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 in 1975.

The Nevada lawsuit came only a few weeks after Governor Joe Lombardo signed a bill that eliminated a two-year deadline for adults to file sexual abuse cases. Similar suits have followed other “lookback laws” in other states.

One of the plaintiffs, Lise-Lotte Lublin, a Nevada native, had advocated for the change. She had previously alleged that Mr Cosby gave her spiked drinks and raped her at a Las Vegas hotel in 1989.

The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly.

A former Playboy model who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and raped her and another woman at his home in 1969 sued the entertainer Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Los Angeles under a new California law that suspends the statute of limitations on sex abuse claims. In her lawsuit, Victoria Valentino, 80, says she was an actress and singer 54 years ago when she met Cosby
Victoria Valentino, centre, says she was an actress and singer 54 years ago when she met Mr Cosby (Jacqueline Larma/AP)

“For years I have fought for survivors of sexual assault and today is the first time I will be able to fight for myself,” Lotte-Lublin said in a statement cited by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“With the new law change, I now have the ability to take my assailant Bill Cosby to court. My journey has just begun, but I am grateful for this opportunity to find justice.”

In California, a former Playboy model who alleges Mr Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her and another woman at his home in 1969 sued him on June 1 under a new California law that suspends the statute of limitations on sex abuse claims.

Mr Cosby publicist’s Andrew Wyatt blasted such laws in a statement on Wednesday.

“Mr Cosby is a Citizen of these United States but these judges and lawmakers are consistently allowing these civil suits to flood their dockets—knowing that these women are not fighting for victims—but for their addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed,” Mr Wyatt said.

“From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts of an alleged allegation against Mr Cosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside of the courtroom,” Mr Wyatt said.

In the latest suit, the women contend that Mr Cosby “used his enormous power, fame, and prestige, and claimed interest in helping them and/or their careers as a pretence to isolate and sexually assault them”.

More from The Courier

A9 roadworks at Luncarty.
A9 Luncarty roadworks: Contraflow set to end early after major delays for drivers
The Snug Bar in Dundee has been ordered to pay Sky £10,000 for copyright infringement.
Dundee pub ordered to pay Sky £10,000 after illegal broadcast ruling
Cody Craig.
Football ban for violent fan who tried to take fireworks into McDiarmid Park
Lyall Cameron has agreed a new deal with Dundee. Image: SNS.
Lyall Cameron: Premiership surival not enough for Dundee
Kevin Fraser.
Lorry driver 'menace' was six times limit at Fife Diageo site in FIFTH drink-drive…
Nick Nairn returns to Scottish Game Fair in Scone with fine dining pop-up restaurant
Reece Smith.
Victim scarred for life after ‘lawless’ knife fight at Dundee multi
Phil Taylor, Lemmy and Brian Robertson before the band hit the road for Scotland in 1983. Image: Shutterstock.
The drinks flowed when Lemmy and Motörhead took their Dundee fans on tour
The old Friockheim police office is to become a holiday home. Image: Google Maps
Holiday home go-ahead for former Angus village police station
An exterior picture of Dundee Rep Theatre.
Dundee Rep rebounds from 'significant impact' of Covid pandemic