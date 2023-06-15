Germany to give £1.4bn to Holocaust survivors around the world in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

Germany to give £1.4bn to Holocaust survivors around the world in 2024

By Press Association
The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, or the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP/PA)
The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, or the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP/PA)

Germany has agreed to extend another 1.4 billion dollars (£1.1 billion) overall for Holocaust survivors around the globe in 2024, the organisation that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis has said.

The compensation was negotiated with Germany’s finance ministry and includes 889 million dollars (£703 million) to provide home care and supportive services for frail and vulnerable Holocaust survivors.

Additionally, increases of 175 million dollars (£138 million) to symbolic payments of the Hardship Fund Supplemental programme have been achieved, affecting more than 128,000 Holocaust survivors globally, according to the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference.

“Every year these negotiations become more and more critical as this last generation of Holocaust survivors age and their needs increase,” said Greg Schneider, the Claims Conference’s executive vice president.

“Being able to ensure direct payments to survivors in addition to the expansions to the social welfare services is essential in making sure every Holocaust survivor is taken care of for as long as it is required, addressing each individual need,” Mr Schneider added.

The Hardship Fund Supplemental payment was originally established to be a one-time payment, negotiated during the Covid-19 lockdowns and eventually resulted in three supplemental payments for eligible Holocaust survivors.

This year, Germany again agreed to extend the hardship payment, which was set to end in December 2023, through to 2027.

The amount for each of the additional years was set at approximately 1,370 dollars (£1,083) per person for 2024, rising to 1,534 dollars (£1,213) for 2027.

The survivors receiving these payments are largely Jews who were not in camps or ghettos, and are not eligible for pension programmes, the Claims Conference said.

Germany Jews Compensation
The railway tracks where hundred thousands of people arrived to be directed to the gas chambers inside the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz Birkenau, or Auschwitz II, in Poland (Markus Schreiber/AP/PA)

As children they fled the so-called Einsatzgruppen — Nazi mobile killing units charged with murdering entire Jewish communities. More than one million Jews were killed by these units, which operated largely by shooting hundreds and thousands of Jews at a time and burying them in mass pits.

“For those who were able to flee and survive — they are some of the poorest in the survivor community; the loss of time, family, property and life cannot be made whole,” the group said.

“By expanding payments to these survivors, the German government is acknowledging that this suffering is still being felt deeply, both emotionally and financially,” the group said in a statement.

“While symbolic, these payments provide financial relief for many aging Jewish Holocaust survivors living around the world.”

With the end of the Second World War now nearly eight decades ago, all living Holocaust survivors are elderly, and many suffer from numerous medical issues because they were deprived of proper nutrition when they were young.

As the number of survivors dwindles, the Claims Conference also negotiated continuing funding for Holocaust education, which has been extended for two more years and increased each year by 3.3 million dollars (£2.61 million).

Since 1952, the German government has paid more than 90 billion dollars (£71 billion) to individuals for suffering and losses resulting from persecution by the Nazis.

In 2023, the Claims Conference projects it will distribute hundreds of millions in compensation to more than 200,000 survivors in 83 countries.

“It has been nearly 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, and the need to negotiate for survivor care and compensation is more urgent than ever,” said Stuart Eizenstat, the special negotiator for the Claims Conference negotiations delegation.

“Every negotiation is a near-last opportunity to ensure survivors of the Holocaust are receiving some measure of justice and a chance at the dignity that was taken from them in their youth.

“It will never be enough until the last survivor has taken their last breath,” he added.

