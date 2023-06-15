Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse charged with further sex crimes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse charged with further sex crimes

By Press Association
Nathan Chasing Horse in court in Las Vegas. The former Dances with Wolves actor has been charged in Alberta, Canada, with sexual assault and sexual exploitation (Ty O’Neil/AP/PA)
Nathan Chasing Horse in court in Las Vegas. The former Dances with Wolves actor has been charged in Alberta, Canada, with sexual assault and sexual exploitation (Ty O'Neil/AP/PA)

Nathan Chasing Horse has been charged in Alberta, Canada, with new sex crimes in the latest criminal case to be brought against the former Dances With Wolves actor.

He remains jailed in Las Vegas as he awaits trial in a sexual abuse case that has helped police in two countries corroborate long-standing allegations against him.

At a virtual news conference on Wednesday, Sgt Nancy Farmer of the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service acknowledged that the Alberta case is largely symbolic.

Chasing Horse — who faces not only decades in a Nevada prison if convicted in the Las Vegas case but criminal prosecution in five jurisdictions — might not ever return to Canada to answer to these charges.

“At the end of the day, it is important for us to have these warrants in the system so our victims know they’ve been heard,” Sgt Farmer said.

“It’s extremely important that we continue to support them that way.”

Chasing Horse’s public defender in Las Vegas, Kristy Holston, said she has no comment on the new charges. It was not immediately clear whether Chasing Horse has a lawyer in Canada who could comment on his behalf.

Farmer said Chasing Horse, 47, faces nine charges in Alberta, including three counts of sexual exploitation and four counts of sexual assault. The crimes in their jurisdiction date back to 2005, she said.

Canada Chasing Horse Arrest Nevada
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service Sgt Nancy Farmer announces arrest warrants for actor Nathan Chasing Horse (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP/PA)

Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota nation. He is widely known for his portrayal of Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning film.

After starring in the 1990 movie, Chasing Horse had built a name for himself among tribes in the US and Canada as a self-proclaimed medicine man who could communicate with higher beings.

Police and prosecutors in Las Vegas have accused him of using that position to lead a cult, gain access to vulnerable Indigenous women and girls, and take underage wives starting in the early 2000s.

He is charged in the Las Vegas case with 18 felonies that include sexual assault of a minor, child abuse and kidnapping. He also faces criminal prosecution in the British Columbia village of Keremeos, the US District Court in Nevada, and on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana.

Court proceedings in the Las Vegas case have been put on hold indefinitely as Chasing Horse awaits a decision on his appeal filed last month to the Nevada Supreme Court asking for his indictment to be thrown out.

Chasing Horse and his public defenders have said in legal filings that his accusers wanted to have sex with him. One of the women was younger than 16 — the age of consent in Nevada — when she says Chasing Horse began abusing her.

