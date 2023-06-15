India and Pakistan brace for fresh floods as cyclone makes landfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
India and Pakistan brace for fresh floods as cyclone makes landfall

By Press Association

People evacuated from a village near Jakhau arrive at a shelter in Naliya, Kutch district, India, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 (Ajit Solanki/AP/PA)

A vast swathe of western India and neighbouring southern Pakistan that suffered deadly floods last year are bracing for a new deluge as cyclone Biparjoy made landfall on Thursday.

Rain pelted the shores and skies darkened along the Arabian Sea, while dust storms hampered evacuation and rescue work on land.

Authorities expect conditions to worsen for two or three days as Biparjoy was expected to reach wind speeds gusting up to 86mph before slowing down in India’s Gujarat province.

In Pakistan, Keti Bandar in the country’s flood-ravaged southern Sindh province, also lies in Biparjoy’s path.

India South Asia Cyclone
Rain clouds fill the sky as people stand on a beach ahead of cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall at Mandvi in Kutch district of Gujarat state, India (Ajit Solanki/AP/PA)

The bazaars and beaches in Mandvi, India, usually a bustling coastal town known for its wooden boat-makers, were deserted on Thursday under shutdown orders from the government.

Thousands of people in India were evacuated, bringing the total number of people shifted to relief camps to 75,000.

In Pakistan, National Disaster Management Authority chief, Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, said 73,000 people have been evacuated to safer places so far, and authorities are providing them shelter and food.

The disaster management agency said on Thursday that the cyclone was packing sustained winds of up to 120 kph (about 75 mph) and was projected to hit Pakistan’s Sindh province, the site of one of deadly floods last summer.

At least 1,739 people were killed and 33 million were displaced in 2022 when climate-induced floods swept the country, causing 30 billion dollars (£23.7 billion) in damage.

On Thursday morning, authorities said the storm had lost some of its intensity and was expected to have a maximum sustained wind speed of between 115 kph and 125 kph (71 mph to 78 mph), gusting up to 140 kph (87 mph), a slight decrease in predictions a day earlier.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone was bearing down on Jakhau port, where it is likely to make landfall on Thursday evening.

Like southern Pakistan, large parts of coastal Gujarat have been experiencing heavy rainfall and strong winds. Indian authorities warned that the cyclone, classified as a “very severe cyclonic storm,” has the potential to inflict heavy damage once it makes landfall.

India South Asia Cyclone
A market remains closed following instructions from authorities ahead of cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall (Ajit Solanki/AP/PA)

A storm surge of two to three metres above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas in the storm’s path. The tides could rise as high as six metres in some places, the IMD has said.

“Elaborate arrangements have been made by us for post-cyclone work like restoration of electricity infrastructure, mobile networks and other infrastructure,” Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel told the Press Trust of India news agency.

A government release said major religious sites in coastal Gujarat such as the Dwarkadhish temple in Devbhoomi Dwarka and Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district will remain closed on Thursday.

On Thursday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

In a tweet the previous day, Mr Sharif said the government had taken all possible measures to ensure the safety of those at risk in the country’s southern Sindh province.

Pakistan so far has not issued any appeal for assistance from the United Nations, which said the previous day it was monitoring the situation. Local charities and aid agencies on both sides were helping the displaced people.

In 1998, a cyclone that hit Gujarat state claimed more than 1,000 lives and caused excessive damage. A cyclone that hit Sindh province and the city of Karachi in 1965 killed more than 10,000 people.

