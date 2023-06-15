New Zealand’s economy dips into recession as higher interest rates bite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

New Zealand’s economy dips into recession as higher interest rates bite

By Press Association
Shipping containers are moved at the Port of Lyttelton near Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand’s economy has dipped into recession as higher interest rates take their toll, new figures released Thursday, June 15, 2023 show (Mark Baker/AP/PA)
Shipping containers are moved at the Port of Lyttelton near Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand’s economy has dipped into recession as higher interest rates take their toll, new figures released Thursday, June 15, 2023 show (Mark Baker/AP/PA)

New Zealand’s economy has dipped into recession as higher interest rates take their toll, new figures released on Thursday show.

Gross domestic product fell by 0.1% in the March quarter, following a revised 0.7% fall in the previous quarter, Statistics New Zealand said.

That fulfils the nation’s definition of a recession, which is at least two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

The slowdown comes after New Zealand’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate 12 straight times to 5.5% as it tries to tame inflation.

The rate is at its highest level since 2008, making it more expensive for people to borrow money for homes, cars and other purchases. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has indicated it does not plan to raise the rate any further for now and that its next move will be a cut.

The downturn in growth was in line with economists’ expectations, and the currency was little changed, with one New Zealand dollar trading at around 49 pence.

Taken over the full year, the picture looked rosier. New Zealand’s economy grew by 2.9% after strong growth in the first two quarters. And with such a small dip in the March quarter, it is possible the recession call could be reversed when the latest figures are revised next quarter.

Contributing to the drop in growth was a series of deadly weather events, including flooding in Auckland and a cyclone.

“The adverse weather and resulting flooding caused significant damage and disruption, particularly across the North Island,” Statistics New Zealand said.

The biggest drivers of the downturn were business services, down 3.5%, and transport, postal and warehousing, down 2.2%. Going against the trend, media and telecommunications rose 2.7%.

One of the most notable affects of higher interest rates has been on the housing market.

Since peaking 18 months ago, average house prices in New Zealand have fallen by about 18%. However, there are signs the market might have reached a low point. Statistics released on Thursday showed prices were flat when compared with the previous month and sales volumes were rising in some areas.

Kiwibank economists Jarrod Kerr and Mary Jo Vergara said the central bank had raised rates too high and they expect the economy will contract more over the year ahead.

“If households spend less, which is what we are seeing, then the economy will contract harder,” they wrote in an analysis.

“If businesses pull back on their hiring and investment, which is what we’re hearing, then the economy will contract harder.”

