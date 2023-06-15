Queen names horse to lead cavalry at King’s Birthday Parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen names horse to lead cavalry at King’s Birthday Parade

By Press Association
Queen Camilla names the new Household Cavalry Drum Horse Juno ridden by Sergeant Major Daniel Evans (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Queen Camilla names the new Household Cavalry Drum Horse Juno ridden by Sergeant Major Daniel Evans (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Queen has named a horse which is set to lead the mounted cavalry at the King’s Birthday Parade on Saturday.

At a small ceremony in the gardens of Clarence House, Camilla presented a head collar with the name Juno to the horse, before feeding her a carrot.

A portrait of the 10-year-old shire mare by artist Mandy Shepherd was also unveiled at the occasion, commissioned by the royal household to mark Juno’s role.

The Queen is presented with an oil painting by artist Mandy Shepherd of Juno
Queen Camilla is presented with an oil painting by artist Mandy Shepherd of Juno (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Previously known as Willa Rose, Juno will formally pass out of her two-year training with the Life Guards regiment when she leads the mounted parade for the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday.

She will be part of the royal procession which will feature 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians, as well as members of the Royal Family who will ride on horseback and in carriages from Buckingham Palace and down the Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade.

Her part in the proceedings will officially grant her the title of a Drum Horse, the most senior animal in the army.

These horses hold the rank of Major and are traditionally given names from classical mythology.

Lieutenant Colonel Tom Armitage, Commanding Officer of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, introduced Camilla to Juno, who was dressed in full state uniform with two silver kettledrums.

Royal naming of new Household Cavalry Drum Horse
Queen Camilla with Juno and Sergeant Major Daniel Evans at Clarence House (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Trooper Lewis Kane, of the Household Cavalry regiment, told the PA news agency: “Juno is a fantastic-looking animal.

“She had the whole package, size, build, quality, so it was just a case of committing to the training.

“She has a fantastic temperament, which is one of the key qualities and one you don’t usually get with mares.”

Camilla first met Juno on a visit to Dyfed Shire Horses in Pembrokeshire, Wales, in 2018, when she chose owner and horse breeder Huw Murphy as one of her “rural heroes” while guest editing the July 2022 edition of Country Life.

Juno is the third horse from Dyfed Shire to join the Household Cavalry, following Mercury in 2010 and her father Apollo in 2019.

Mr Murphy, who raised Juno from her birth in 2013, said he was pleased with her role in the parade.

He said: “We’re very proud indeed.

“Because we allow visitors to come to our farm, she has been familiar with human interaction from an early age.

“She’s done very well.”

Royal naming of new Household Cavalry Drum Horse
Juno is the third horse from Dyfed Shire to join the Household Cavalry (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ms Shepherd said: “To be involved in this, it just melts me emotionally, so I hope it comes through in the painting.

“It’s been amazing, it’s such an honour. She’s such a lovely horse.”

To be considered ready for the parade, Juno has proved she is able to be ridden with reins operated by the stirrups, while carrying an adult in full ceremonial uniform, as well as the two silver kettledrums.

She must also cope with crowd noise and demonstrate confidence in leading the three other Drum Horses – Perseus, Atlas and Apollo.

