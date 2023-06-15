Pair who helped run pirating website Megaupload sentenced to jail in New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pair who helped run pirating website Megaupload sentenced to jail in New Zealand

By Press Association
Bram ven der Kolk, left, and Mathias Ortmann outside court after pleading guilty to their involvement in running the once wildly popular pirating website Megaupload in Auckland, New Zealand, on Thursday, June 15, 2023 (New Zealand Herald via AP/PA)
Bram ven der Kolk, left, and Mathias Ortmann outside court after pleading guilty to their involvement in running the once wildly popular pirating website Megaupload in Auckland, New Zealand, on Thursday, June 15, 2023 (New Zealand Herald via AP/PA)

Two men who helped run the once wildly popular pirating website Megaupload were each sentenced by a New Zealand court on Thursday to more than two years in prison.

The sentencing of Bram van der Kolk and Mathias Ortmann ended an 11-year legal battle by the men to avoid extradition to the US on more serious charges that included racketeering.

The men last year struck a deal with prosecutors from New Zealand and the US in which they pleaded guilty to being part of a criminal group and causing artists to lose money by deception.

Meanwhile, Kim Dotcom, the founder of Megaupload, is continuing to fight the US charges and threat of extradition. He has said he expects his former colleagues to testify against him as part of the deal they struck.

US prosecutors say Megaupload raked in at least 175 million dollars (£138 million) — mainly from people who used the site to illegally download songs, television shows and movies — before the FBI shut it down in early 2012 and arrested Dotcom and other company officers.

Ortmann was sentenced to two years and seven months while van der Kolk was sentenced to two years and six months. Each had faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison but argued they should be allowed to serve their sentences in home detention.

New Zealand Judge Sally Fitzgerald made the unusual decision to allow both men to delay serving their sentences until August on humanitarian grounds because Ortmann is expecting the birth of a child and van der Kolk’s mother is ill, news website Stuff reported.

Fitzgerald said that while the victims of Megaupload included wealthy multinational film and music companies, they also included small companies such as a New Zealand software firm, Stuff reported.

Dotcom tweeted on Thursday that the sentences amounted to a slap on the wrist and showed the desperation of US prosecutors in the case. He said he’s been advised the men will be eligible for parole after 10 months.

“They will serve less than a year instead of the 185 years we were charged with,” Dotcom tweeted. “Good for them.”

After their 2012 arrest, Dotcom and the other two men set up a legitimate cloud-storage website called Mega. Dotcom soon sold his stake in the company and had a falling out with the other men.

Lawyers for Dotcom and the other men had long argued that if anybody was guilty in the case, it was the users of the Megaupload site who chose to pirate material, not the founders. But prosecutors argued the men were the architects of a vast criminal enterprise.

US prosecutors had earlier sought the extradition of a fourth officer of the company, Finn Batato, who was also arrested in New Zealand in 2012. Mr Batato returned to Germany, where he died last year from cancer.

In 2015, Megaupload computer programmer Andrus Nomm of Estonia pleaded guilty in the case to conspiring to commit felony copyright infringement and was sentenced to one year and one day in US federal prison.

New Zealand’s Supreme Court has ruled that Dotcom can be extradited to the US but New Zealand’s justice minister has yet to make a final decision on whether the extradition will go ahead.

That decision could be appealed against, taking still more time in the slow-moving New Zealand legal system.

More from The Courier

Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron both got game time for Scotland under-21s. Image: SNS
Dundee duo help Scotland under-21s to Norway draw
Left to right - Elizabeth Garity (22) from Boston, USA, Maja Kuehner (23) from Germany and Felicia Kroon (23) from Sweden all graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four
CR0043500, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Big Top Circus Vegas. Picture shows; Performers at Big Top Circus Vegas, press photo call. The show girls including Amy Findlay (Centre) who has links to Dundee Thursday 15th June 2023 Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Watch: 'Dream come true' as showgirl Amy returns to old Dundee stomping ground with…
Large crowd of people walking behind a rainbow flag in front of The Courier building in Dundee city centre during the Dundee Pride event.
ERIN HARDEE: Dundee Pride was our day to be unashamedly ourselves - deny us…
Bram ven der Kolk, left, and Mathias Ortmann outside court after pleading guilty to their involvement in running the once wildly popular pirating website Megaupload in Auckland, New Zealand, on Thursday, June 15, 2023 (New Zealand Herald via AP/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Man in court after Perth school lockdown
Dr John Blair, former surgeon at Perth and a past dux of Dundee High School.
Dr John Blair: Retired Perth surgeon and Dundee High School dux dies
Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon