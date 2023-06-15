Sarah, Duchess of York talks about close bond with Diana, Princess of Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

Sarah, Duchess of York talks about close bond with Diana, Princess of Wales

By Press Association
Diana, Princess of Wales and Sarah, Duchess of York in 1991 (Martin Keene/PA)
Diana, Princess of Wales and Sarah, Duchess of York in 1991 (Martin Keene/PA)

Sarah, Duchess of York has said she and Diana, Princess of Wales loved each other “with all our hearts” and said they talked “incessantly” about charity.

Sarah, speaking on the third episode of her Tea Talks podcast on Thursday, also spoke about the close relationship she has with her daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

The duchess, who is known to her now-three grandchildren as GG, said she had the family over at the weekend and they had an “incredible” time.

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on May 30.

DUCHESS OF YORK, PRINCESS OF WALES AND BEATRICE
Sarah, Duchess of York, her daughter Beatrice and Diana, Princess of Wales watching a flypast from the balcony at Buckingham Palace (Martin Keene/PA)

Sarah has three grandchildren – Ernest, who the duchess revealed is known as Ernie, Eugenie’s eldest son August and Beatrice’s daughter Sienna – as well as a step-grandson, Wolfie – Beatrice’s stepson.

Speaking about Diana, Sarah said: “Diana and I, we definitely talked incessantly about charity. We, both of us, we loved to give. So she was very similar to me.

“She never understood how brilliant she was really, you know, and together we both didn’t. And I used to hug her but she wouldn’t understand.

“And her mother and my mother were at school together. And they were best friends. And Diana was my fourth cousin, and you know it’s just extraordinary that we were brought together.

“And we loved each other with all our hearts and she made me laugh more than any other single person I’ve ever met in my life.”

Sarah said there is “nobody like her (Diana) in the world because she had that ability to give her entire heart because she didn’t give her entire heart to herself”.

Princess Eugenie welcomes baby son
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at the Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire (Ben Birchall/PA)

Reflecting on Diana’s charity work, Sarah said: “Diana and I talked about when she did HIV/Aids, when she started really highlighting it. And everyone said ‘No, you mustn’t go and touch them’. And she said ‘Why? I know what it’s like to be ostracised. I know what it’s like to be left in the corner of a room’.

“And that’s what she did. And I know that feeling too, when people don’t wish to talk to you because bad Fergie sells papers.

“They’ve already judged you and you’re left alone.”

Sarah said she was inspired by Diana, who she refers to as Dutch, when she began her royal life.

“I remember when I first became a princess with Dutch, and I watched her work a room, and I just copied her.

“I mirrored her, how she did it, because she was just incredible.”

Sarah added: “She just immediately went in with her heart, full heart, full energy, and she left everything outside the door.”

Her Heart for a Compass
Sarah, Duchess of York (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Meanwhile, Sarah talked about the fun weekend she had with her grandchildren.

“So my grandchildren had the most incredible weekend,” she said.

“I was very lucky. I had everybody in. I had Edo and Beatrice and Jack and Eugenie and August and new Ernest. Well, Ernie.”

She said her granddaughter Sienna is “just a completely independent fabulous joy”.

“And she has a relationship with Beatrice the same relationship I have, which is only mummy, mummy is mummy. And no one else does, just mummy.

“And I still have that with Beatrice and she’s 34. And I wrote to her this morning, I said, Beatrice, the relationship you have with Sienna is the same relationship I have with you,” she said.

Sarah added: “Beatrice and Eugenie both want their mummy, which is kind of nice. We’re a tripod.”

The podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, features Sarah Thomson, the founder of children’s newspaper First News.

The duchess hinted that Kylie Minogue would be a future guest on the podcast.

