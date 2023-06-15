Schools forced to shut amid water shortages in Kent and Sussex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Schools forced to shut amid water shortages in Kent and Sussex

By Press Association
Schools have been forced to shut amid water shortages in hot weather (Yui Mok/PA)
Schools have been forced to shut amid water shortages in hot weather (Yui Mok/PA)

Residents across Kent and Sussex have been left without water for days and schools have been forced to close amid a surge in demand during the hot weather.

South East Water bosses are asking customers to use water for “essential use only” and have set up bottled water stations across affected areas while it builds up reserves.

The shortage comes as the region has been hit by a spell of hot temperatures, and according to the Met Office, a maximum temperature of 28C could continue until Monday, June 19.

On Wednesday, June 14, three East Sussex primary schools had emergency closures due to the lack of water, and one of the schools, Rotherfield Primary School, announced a further closure on Thursday, June 15.

The announcement read: “Sadly, the situation at school remains the same this morning. The water pressure is still significantly lower than it needs to be and drops quickly when a tap is turned on.”

Beacon Academy sixth form students, in Crowborough, East Sussex, were also advised to attend a different site due to the loss of water supply in the area.

Other areas experiencing no or low water pressure include Wadhurst, Mayfield, Lewes, Newhaven in East Sussex, and Biddenden, Staplehurst, Cranbrook and Ashford in Kent.

Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani has hit out at the water company for failing its customers, and is looking at getting water tanks delivered to places such as schools.

On June 14, she said in a video message on Twitter: “So it’s day four of South East Water failing to deliver water to many areas in Wealden, Wadhurst, Mayfield, Rotherfield, Crowborough, I’ve spoken to headteachers, businesses, families and it’s appalling.”

She added: “They keep saying it’s a supply and demand issue because it’s hot, but we have hot days in the summer and we’re just coming to terms with dealing with the last water crisis six months ago.

“South East Water are failing us again and they’ve learnt nothing from letting us down at Christmas.”

A warning to customers to use only essential water supply stretches from Haywards Heath, West Sussex, towards Whitstable, Kent.

A message from South East Water apologised to those experiencing low or no water, adding: “The soaring temperatures across our regions have meant we are using more water than normal.

“Over the weekend we treated and supplied enough additional water to serve four towns the size of Maidstone or Eastbourne. So, we’re asking for your help – please use water for essential purposes only to keep the taps flowing for everyone.”

