Chinese premier meets Palestinian president in bid to up Middle East presence

By Press Association
Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, receives Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday, June 15, 2023 (Jade Gao/Pool Photo via AP/PA)
Chinese Premier Li Qiang met visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday in a drive by Beijing to elevate relations and increase its presence in the Middle East.

Mr Li called Mr Abbas “an old friend of the Chinese people” who has made “important contributions to the promotion of China-Palestinian relations”.

The meeting came a day after Mr Abbas was greeted with full military honours by Xi Jinping, China’s president and head of the ruling Communist Party.

The sides then announced the formation of a “strategic partnership,” paving the way to boost China’s influence in the region at a time when Beijing’s chief rival for global influence, the US, is seen as withdrawing from the region following the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and complications in ties with regional power Saudi Arabia.

China, meanwhile, is seeking energy resources and markets for its military and civilian exports while also promoting its version of authoritarian government as part of joint challenge with Russia to the Western-led democratic world order.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, second left, and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, second right, attend a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Jade Gao/Pool Photo via AP/PA)

Beijing has long maintained diplomatic ties with the Palestinian Authority, and it appointed a special envoy to meet Israeli and Palestinian officials. However, its experience in the region is mainly limited to construction, manufacturing and other economic projects.

China relies on such partnerships to bolster its diplomatic posture and give large Chinese corporations a leg up when negotiating infrastructure deals in line with the government’s “Belt and Road Initiative”, which has left many struggling countries in debt to Chinese banks.

China also has sought close ties with Israel to expand its diplomatic presence and to gain access to high technology.

Mr Abbas’s visit follows China’s hosting of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia that resulted in the restoring of diplomatic relations between the two Middle East rivals and boosting China’s standing in the region.

The Riyadh-Tehran rapprochement was seen as a diplomatic victory for China as Gulf Arab states perceive the United States as gradually withdrawing from the wider region.

China has hosted a growing list of world leaders since reopening its borders in the spring after a three-year virtual shutdown due to its extreme “zero-Covid” policy.

Those have included French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whose visits sparked controversy over China’s pursuit of its campaign to cut off foreign support for self-governing Taiwan and block criticism of its human rights record.

Next week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit Beijing after previous plans were postponed over the presence of an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the US.

Diplomatic relations between Washington and Beijing are at their lowest in decades over trade, technology, US support for Taiwan and an intensifying competition for influence in Asia and elsewhere.

Following that visit, Mr Li is travelling to France and Germany, marking his debut on the international stage as premier and the second-ranking member of the ruling party.

The Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that Mr Li would take part in a seventh round of China-Germany government talks and attend a financial summit in Paris during the June 18-23 visits.

