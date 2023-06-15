Police file sexual harassment charges against Indian wrestling federation chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police file sexual harassment charges against Indian wrestling federation chief

By Press Association
Supporters of opposition Congress party hold placards during a protest rally against the wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment (Altaf Qadri/AP/PA)
Supporters of opposition Congress party hold placards during a protest rally against the wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment (Altaf Qadri/AP/PA)

New Delhi police have filed charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of six female athletes by Indian wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the end of their investigation.

If convicted, Mr Singh faces a maximum of five years in prison. He denies the allegations.

In a separate report, police sought the cancellation of a complaint of sexual harassment by a minor wrestler against Mr Singh, police spokeswoman Suman Nalwa said.

Under Indian laws, an accused is formally charged or discharged by a court after going through a report filed at the end of the police investigation in the case. The court will decide whether to put Mr Singh under arrest if it decides to put him on trial.

India Women Wrestlers
Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh leaves his house after a visit by the Special Investigation Team in New Delhi, India (AP/PA)

Two separate courts will hear the cases on June 22 and July 4, respectively.

The minor wrestler’s case was filed under a special act that protects children from offenses of sexual assault and harassment, Ms Nalwa said.

The wrestlers began protesting in a central park in the Indian capital in January demanding Mr Singh’s arrest. They postponed their protest last week after Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured them that the police would complete the investigation and present its report to the court by June 15.

The New Delhi police started investigating the wrestlers’ complaints against Mr Singh under orders from India’s Supreme Court.

India’s federal government has also promised to hold elections for the top positions in the wrestling federation by the end of this month. Mr Singh continues to head the federation.

Two Olympic medalists, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, were part of the protests and have threatened to hand back their medals if no action is taken against Mr Singh.

The protests found support from members of opposition parties, and many farmer unions took up the wrestlers’ cause. Most of the Indian wrestlers come from the northern agricultural states of Haryana and Punjab.

They accused Mr Singh, 66, a powerful politician representing the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, of sexually harassing seven young female wrestlers.

Mr Singh has denied the accusations and called the protests “politically motivated” by the opposition Congress party.

Vinesh Phogat, who has won wrestling medals at the world championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, claimed in January that several coaches have exploited female wrestlers at the behest of the WFI president.

More from The Courier

Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron both got game time for Scotland under-21s. Image: SNS
Dundee duo help Scotland under-21s to Norway draw
Left to right - Elizabeth Garity (22) from Boston, USA, Maja Kuehner (23) from Germany and Felicia Kroon (23) from Sweden all graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four
CR0043500, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Big Top Circus Vegas. Picture shows; Performers at Big Top Circus Vegas, press photo call. The show girls including Amy Findlay (Centre) who has links to Dundee Thursday 15th June 2023 Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Watch: 'Dream come true' as showgirl Amy returns to old Dundee stomping ground with…
Large crowd of people walking behind a rainbow flag in front of The Courier building in Dundee city centre during the Dundee Pride event.
ERIN HARDEE: Dundee Pride was our day to be unashamedly ourselves - deny us…
Supporters of opposition Congress party hold placards during a protest rally against the wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment (Altaf Qadri/AP/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Man in court after Perth school lockdown
Dr John Blair, former surgeon at Perth and a past dux of Dundee High School.
Dr John Blair: Retired Perth surgeon and Dundee High School dux dies
Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon