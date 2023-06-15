School pupils greet Kate ahead of visit to children’s clinic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

School pupils greet Kate ahead of visit to children’s clinic

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales during a visit to at Riversley Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton (Phil Noble/PA)
The Princess of Wales has arrived at a children’s clinic to meet health visitors taking part in a field study that aims improve the assessment of babies.

Before beginning her visit, the princess went on a walkabout to meet young children from local schools in Nuneaton, Warwickshire who were gathered outside the venue.

Later Kate will chat to health visitors about the research being funded by a £50,000 grant from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The study will trial and evaluate the use of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB) in the UK, and is being run in partnership with the Institute of Health Visiting and the University of Oxford.

The scale is used to assess how babies interact with their environment, focusing on eye contact, facial expressions, vocalisation and activity levels to help health professionals and families better understand the ways babies express their feelings, and support parents with bonding.

The Princess of Wales during a visit to Riversley Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton (Phil Noble/PA)
The princess saw first-hand how the ADBB model is being used by health visitors to support parent-infant relationships and early childhood development during her visit to Denmark in February 2022.

Following the trip, Kate and her centre have been working closely with the Institute of Health Visiting to explore the potential for implementing ADBB in the UK.

It can also be used to recognise early signs of psychological distress, enabling specialist support to be accessed as soon as it is needed.

Princess of Wales visit to Nuneaton
The Princess of Wales meeting children outside the centre (Phil Noble/PA)

During her visit to the Children and Family Centre at Riversley Park in Nuneaton, the princess will also visit a drop-in clinic and hear from families about the impact of the support they are receiving from their health visitors.

The ADBB trial is running for a period of 10 months and is being carried out at the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, and Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust.

