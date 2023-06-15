Early June sees its highest temperatures ever, says EU climate change service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Early June sees its highest temperatures ever, says EU climate change service

By Press Association
The beginning of June saw the highest temperatures on record for this time of the year, a climate service has said (Liam McBurney/PA)
The beginning of June saw the highest temperatures on record for this time of the year, a climate service has said (Liam McBurney/PA)

The first 11 days of June registered the highest temperatures on record globally for this time of the year.

This is the first time global surface air temperatures have exceeded the pre-industrial level by more than 1.5C during the month of June, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

The service monitors how often daily global temperatures have exceeded this limit as it is a good indicator of how fast we are approaching the 1.5C threshold set in the Paris Agreement.

Although this is the first time this limit has been surpassed in June, this is not the first time that the daily global average temperature rise has been above that level.

The threshold was first exceeded in December 2015, and exceeded repeatedly in the winters and springs of 2016 and 2020.

The 1.5C limit established by the Paris Agreement has not yet been breached as it was set for changes in 20 or 30-year averages, not for brief periods of time such as days or months.

Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), said: “The world has just experienced its warmest early June on record, following a month of May that was less than 0.1C cooler than the warmest May on record.

“Monitoring our climate is more important than ever to determine how often, and for how long, rises in global temperatures are exceeding 1.5C.

“Every single fraction of a degree matters to avoid even more severe consequences of the climate crisis.”

Experts warn the rising temperatures are worrying and that the planet is getting consistently closer to breaching the 1.5C barrier in the long term.

Dr Melissa Lazenby, lecturer in climate change at the University of Sussex, said: “The world is warming as scientists have predicted and anthropogenic climate change is the reason.

“We have breached 1.5 degrees warming periodically this month – which means we have not breached the Paris Agreement, as that requires the average longer-term temperatures to consistently be above the 1.5 degree threshold.

“That being said, we are consistently getting closer to breaching 1.5 degrees in the long term and this should be a stern warning sign that we are heading into very warm, uncharted territory.

“We are currently heading into an El Nino event which is a natural phenomenon where we experience warmer global temperatures on average and therefore it is no surprise we are exceeding thresholds of 1.5 degrees temporarily.

“We require urgent action and a significant reduction in emissions to avoid exceeding 1.5 degrees in the longer term. This is just a stark reminder of how close we are getting and how serious the impacts are.”

Hannah Cloke, Professor of Hydrology, University of Reading, said: “Each time we tip over 1.5 degrees with increasing regularity, it is a worrying sign that we are getting closer to a point of no return.

“This doesn’t mean we should give up, though.

“If we can keep average temperatures to, say, 1.6 degrees, it would lead to significantly better outcomes for millions of people than if we hit 1.7.

“These figures may seem like dry data, but they represent more floods, more droughts, more fires.”

More from The Courier

Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon
Gary Clelland inside the new St Andrews store
'Feel-good' opticians to open new St Andrews store
Humza Yousaf seated next to Nicola Sturgeon, who is standing at her desk addressing the Scottish Parliament.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf's misplaced loyalty to Sturgeon could take down him and his…
The Atlantic 85 is craned into Arbroath harbour. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Watch as controversial Atlantic 85 lifeboat arrives at Arbroath for RNLI trials
Ongoing recovery operation for overturned lorry at New Inn Roundabout
A92 road closed southbound near Balfarg due to overturned lorry
First Minister Humza Yousaf arrives for an SNP group meeting at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
SNP 'scraps' mystery A9 announcement as Humza Yousaf under pressure to end delays
Ewan Otoo is set to rejoin Dunfermline on a permanent basis from Celtic. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dunfermline set to seal permanent deal for Celtic loan star Ewan Otoo