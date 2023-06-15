River levels in England continue to fall despite recent storms

River levels in England are continuing to fall, despite the recent storms and torrential rain, figures show.

Levels have dropped week-on-week at three-quarters of sites monitored by the Environment Agency.

Some sites on the Derwent and Eamont rivers in Cumbria are classed as being “exceptionally low”.

But in a few places levels are “notably high”, including parts of the Weaver river in Cheshire and the Itchen in Hampshire.

River flows were below normal for the time of year at 26% of inspection sites in the week to June 13, compared with 17% of sites the previous week and 13% a fortnight ago, the Environment Agency said.

Thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to parts of England over the weekend and Monday – the first major rainfall in some areas for several weeks.

The figures show central England received 17mm of rain between June 1 and 13, the equivalent of 29% of the long-term average.

North-west England had 15mm, or 19% of the average, while south-east England had 12mm, or 22%.

Rivers in England are still at low levels despite some heavy rain

Rainfall has been lower in south-west England (4mm or 6%), eastern England (3mm or 7%) and north-east England (3mm or 5%).

Total rainfall across England stood at 9mm from June 1 to 13, the equivalent of 14% of the long-term average.

Last month saw England receive only 65% of its average rainfall – though the figure for the three months from March to May was above average, at 121%.

Some showers are likely in the west of England on Friday, with an increasing chance of thunderstorms on Saturday, Sunday and into Monday, the Environment Agency added.