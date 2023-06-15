Burping baby leaves Kate in stitches on visit to children’s centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Burping baby leaves Kate in stitches on visit to children’s centre

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Riversley Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton, Warwickshire (Phil Noble/PA)
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Riversley Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton, Warwickshire (Phil Noble/PA)

The Princess of Wales was left in stitches by a burping baby, while another clung to her arm as she met mothers to promote the work of “wonderful and valuable” health visitors.

Kate chatted to the group of women, who cradled their babies in their laps, and quizzed them about the support they received at a children and family centre in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

She also met privately with families who needed extra support from health visitors, dancing for one youngster and singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star for the child.

The princess, who has made promoting the early years development of children a major part of her public work, also met health visitors taking part in a field study that aims to improve the assessment of babies.

During her meeting with the mothers, nine-month-old Talia Saliba-Kerr grabbed the princess’s hand and hung on for a few minutes and, a little later in the conversation, grabbed hold of the royal guest again.

Her mother Mischa Kerr, from Nuneaton, who has three other children, quipped afterwards: “I was very surprised – she tried to eat the princess.

“I think it’s great she came down to see everyone, it’s important everyone knows what resources are available and what health visitors do.”

The Princess of Wales, second left, during a visit to Riversley Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton, Warwickshire
The Princess of Wales during her visit to the Nuneaton children’s centre (Phil Noble/PA)

Kate said “well done you” and everyone laughed when 10-week-old Raphael Pickering gave a large burp.

Brogan Goodwin, from Nuneaton, later joked about what she would tell her son about his social mishap: “I’m going to wait until his 18th birthday and then drop it when he’s really cocky.”

Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood has provided a £50,000 grant for the study to trial and evaluate the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB) model, a system the princess saw in practice during a 2022 visit to Denmark that assesses how a baby interacts with its environment.

She told the health visitors she had travelled to Nuneaton: “… not only to hear about this new ADBB programme which I’m really excited about but to say thank you for the amazing job you do and to really celebrate and highlight this critical role.

“It’s such a wonderful and valuable role that you all play to the future of our whole society … ”

The Princess of Wales during a visit to Riversley Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton, Warwickshire
The princess has made promoting the early years development of children a major part of her public work (Phil Noble/PA)

Following her trip to Denmark, Kate and her centre for early childhood worked closely with the Institute of Health Visiting to explore the potential for implementing ADBB in the UK, and the trial programme is now being run in partnership with the institute and the University of Oxford.

During the meeting with health visitors, one professional who has just completed her training in ADBB said the course had “blown my mind”.

Kate, who went on a brief walkabout when she first arrived to meet local school children, also praised the innovative project describing it as a “wonderful pathway to supporting parents”.

The Princess of Wales, left, during a visit to Riversley Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton, Warwickshire
Kate thanked health visitors for ‘the amazing job you do’ (Phil Noble/PA)

Under the ADBB model a baby’s eye contact, facial expressions, vocalisation and activity levels are studied to help health professionals and families better understand the ways they express their feelings, and to support parents with bonding.

It can also be used to recognise early signs of psychological distress, enabling specialist support to be accessed as soon as it is needed.

The 10-month-long trial is running through the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust and the Humber Teaching NHS Foundation.

