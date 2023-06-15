Pat Cummins backs David Warner against England as Australia turn down the volume

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pat Cummins backs David Warner against England as Australia turn down the volume

By Press Association
David Warner has been backed to excel in the Ashes (Simon Marper/PA)
David Warner has been backed to excel in the Ashes (Simon Marper/PA)

Pat Cummins is certain David Warner will turn up the aggression when batting during the Ashes but the Australia captain suggested any verbals from the tourists will be kept to a minimum.

Warner averaged a meagre 9.5 during Australia’s last Test trip to the UK in 2019 as he was bewildered by Stuart Broad, who dismissed the left-handed opener seven times in 10 innings in a lopsided battle.

The rivalry will resume in the next few days as Broad will join spearheads James Anderson and Ollie Robinson as England’s three-pronged frontline pace line-up for this summer’s curtain-raiser at Edgbaston.

Stuart Broad, right, dismissed David Warner seven times during the 2019 Ashes (John Walton/PA)
Stuart Broad, right, dismissed David Warner seven times during the 2019 Ashes (John Walton/PA)

Even though Warner has registered just one fifty in his last 17 Test innings – albeit an unbeaten 200 against South Africa last December – the 36-year-old has been backed as Australia go in search of their first Ashes series win on English soil since 2001.

“I don’t think (Warner) is overly surprised,” Cummins said of England’s decision to select Broad ahead of Mark Wood.

“I’m sure he’s thought about it a lot over the last four years, hoping to get another another crack at it.

“There’s no huge surprises, you kind of plan for everyone anyway, so it doesn’t matter.

“Davey, I know will have all his plans in place. I’m sure you’ll see a bit more of an aggressive Davey than perhaps in 2019 and he’s itching to get out there and have another chance at it.”

Pat Cummins has led Australia to four Test series wins out of six (David Davies/PA)
Pat Cummins has led Australia to four Test series wins out of six (David Davies/PA)

Warner, who has announced his intention to retire from international cricket in January, is set to open alongside Usman Khawaja but Cummins did not follow England’s lead in naming his team ahead of time.

Josh Hazlewood, available after injury precluded his involvement in Australia’s World Test Championship final win over India last week, is vying with Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland for two bowling spots in what seems the only selection dilemma for the tourists.

While admitting Australia have chosen their side, Cummins was tight-lipped about who they have settled on and was far more forthcoming about pointing out his team are less voluble than their predecessors.

“Over the last couple of years our team has been pretty chilled out there,” Cummins said. “We’re quite a confident bunch but we’re not overly loud or in your face.

“I’m sure there’s going to be emotion at times but I’d be surprised if that bubbled over like maybe it has in the past. We’ve got so many English mates, us Aussies, and all the English have Aussie mates.”

England have won 11 of 13 Tests under Ben Stokes, left, and Brendon McCullum (David Davies/PA)
England have won 11 of 13 Tests under Ben Stokes, left, and Brendon McCullum (David Davies/PA)

Nevertheless, this has been one of the most eagerly awaited series in years, with England’s attacking approach under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum that has brought 11 wins in their last 13 Tests set to be confronted by their fiercest rivals – the recently crowned world Test champions.

While Cummins recognises anticipation for these five Tests is approaching fever pitch, he claimed he is not distracted by England’s philosophy having led Australia to four wins in their last six series.

“We’re pumped that it’s here,” Cummins said. “This one in particular seems like it’s just got a little bit more on it, the whole cricketing world stops for a month to put their attention on this series.

“We’ve been amazing over the last 20 Test matches. And I think you’ve seen a pretty similar style in the way we’ve played, so we don’t want to lose sight of that.”

Excitement was high for the last Ashes contest a little over 18 months ago but England’s bubble was punctured from the very first ball at Brisbane, where Rory Burns was bowled round his legs by Starc.

“That pressure release of the first ball, taking a wicket and setting up the whole series – it was my first ball as captain so it takes a little bit of the nerves off as well,” Cummins said.

“It was just one of those iconic Ashes moments which every series always seems to have a couple of. If we’re bowling. I might give it someone else down the other end just so I don’t create a memory.”

More from The Courier

Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon
Gary Clelland inside the new St Andrews store
'Feel-good' opticians to open new St Andrews store
Humza Yousaf seated next to Nicola Sturgeon, who is standing at her desk addressing the Scottish Parliament.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf's misplaced loyalty to Sturgeon could take down him and his…
The Atlantic 85 is craned into Arbroath harbour. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Watch as controversial Atlantic 85 lifeboat arrives at Arbroath for RNLI trials
Ongoing recovery operation for overturned lorry at New Inn Roundabout
A92 road closed southbound near Balfarg due to overturned lorry
First Minister Humza Yousaf arrives for an SNP group meeting at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
SNP 'scraps' mystery A9 announcement as Humza Yousaf under pressure to end delays
Ewan Otoo is set to rejoin Dunfermline on a permanent basis from Celtic. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dunfermline set to seal permanent deal for Celtic loan star Ewan Otoo