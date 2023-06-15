Pub shooting accused said ‘some people are ruthless’ after arrest, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pub shooting accused said ‘some people are ruthless’ after arrest, court hears

By Press Association
Elle Edwards (Family handout/PA)
Elle Edwards (Family handout/PA)

The man accused of murdering a 26-year-old woman outside a pub on Christmas Eve told a police officer “some people are ruthless” after his arrest, a court has heard.

Connor Chapman, 23, is accused of murdering Elle Edwards when he fired 12 shots from a Skorpion weapon outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, in what is alleged to be the culmination of a feud between groups of people on two estates.

On Thursday, Liverpool Crown Court heard Chapman was arrested at a Tesco store in Newtown, Powys, Wales, on January 10.

Connor Chapman court case
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Connor Chapman (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Pc Sean Gates told the court he had been on duty outside Chapman’s cell door when he was held following his arrest.

In his notes, he recorded Chapman saying: “Gun crime is at an all-time high. Some people are ruthless.

“There’s a time and a place for that shit.”

At one point Chapman talked about having a panic attack but then said he “doesn’t care about the murder, they haven’t got anything on me”, Pc Gates said.

The officer said Chapman told him he had seen footage on the news of the shooting and it sounded like an automatic gun firing 13 shots, rather than six or seven as had been reported in the newspapers.

Pc Gates also told the court Chapman said he “wasn’t fussed” about being in the custody suite for murder but “more about newspaper articles naming and shaming him”.

Chapman said he had been in the area since the day before to have his “baby’s birthday” before handing himself in, Pc Gates said.

The court has heard he was staying at Penllwyn Lodges, where a four-night stay had been booked for him with a “prosecco and petals” package.

Connor Chapman court case
The father of Elle Edwards, Tim Edwards, arrives with family members at court in Liverpool on the first day of the trial of Connor Chapman for her murder (Peter Byrne/PA)

The defendant is also said to have told the constable he was a “changed person”.

Earlier on Thursday, the court was shown police body-worn camera footage showing witness Jaime Stanton describing the gunman, who opened fire shortly before midnight on December 24.

She said: “It was a targeted attack because he looked round the corner to see who was there and he turned round.

“He turned round and he looked at me dead in the eyes.

“I wanted to say to the people that were there ‘watch out’ but I couldn’t because he would have just shot me. It all happened so quick. He just went ‘bang, bang, bang’.”

She added: “I thought he was just going to batter them, I didn’t think he had a gun.”

Chapman denies the murder of Ms Edwards, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He also denies possession of a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral, denies possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by helping Chapman to dispose of the car.

The trial will continue on Monday.

