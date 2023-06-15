Lord Chancellor will look ‘extremely carefully’ at Pitchfork decision

The Lord Chancellor will look “extremely carefully” into whether double child killer Colin Pitchfork can be released from prison, the Ministry of Justice has said.

The Parole Board has ruled that Pitchfork, jailed for life for raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986, can be freed.

He was given a minimum term of 30 years in 1988, later had it reduced to 28 years for good behaviour and was released in September 2021.

He was back behind bars two months later for breaching the licence conditions of his release.

Alberto Costa, South Leicestershire MP, said he is "deeply disappointed" by the decision to release Pitchfork and will be writing to Justice Secretary Alex Chalk to ask for an urgent review.

A Ministry of Justice source said: “Pitchfork was recalled to prison less than two years ago for concerning behaviour.

“That the Parole Board think he’s now safe for release is extremely worrying.

“This will do nothing for public confidence and will only strengthen calls for reform.”

Alberto Costa, South Leicestershire MP, said he is “deeply disappointed” by the decision to release Pitchfork and will be writing to Justice Secretary Alex Chalk to ask for an urgent review.

He tweeted: “It is simply unthinkable that a man who committed such egregious crimes should ever be released, and I will be asking the Government to challenge this decision in the strongest possible terms.

“It is quite clear to many, not only in South Leicestershire, but the country that this man still presents a very real danger to the public and I will do all I can to challenge this decision.

“My thoughts remain with the families of Lynda and Dawn at this most difficult time.”

Downing Street declined to “pre-empt” the Lord Chancellor’s consideration of the Parole Board’s decision.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister’s thoughts and sympathies remain with the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth.

“In terms of the process, though, Colin Pitchfork won’t be released immediately.

“The decision is provisional for 21 days to give the Lord Chancellor an opportunity to apply for reconsideration and he will of course be looking at that very carefully.”

A Parole Board panel said Pitchfork’s behaviour for almost all his time in prison has not caused any concern and it is no longer necessary for him to be locked up for the public’s safety.

A report said: “He has made constructive use of his time and is now 63 years old. In general, age tends to reduce risk.

“Mr Pitchfork has completed many courses satisfactorily and the evidence before the panel demonstrated that he had learnt the lessons that he had been taught and had worked out how to apply them in practice.”

Pitchfork was recalled to prison for approaching a lone female while litter picking, the report said.

But there was no evidence to support allegations he was pretending to collect litter, the Parole Board ruled.

The panel said the decision to recall him to custody was flawed and “made on the basis of some of the allegations not being proved and upon some incorrect information”.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “This will be a very upsetting decision for the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth and our heartfelt sympathies remain with them.

“Pitchfork will remain in prison while the Lord Chancellor looks extremely carefully at whether to ask the Parole Board to reconsider its decision.

“Our number one priority is public protection which is why we are reforming the parole system and introducing a ministerial check to keep the most dangerous offenders behind bars.”

The Parole Board said Pitchfork can be released subject to several conditions, including complying with a requirement to live at a designated address and behave well, surrender his passport, attend supervision appointments and disclose any developing relationships.

He must also submit to enhanced supervision, including GPS tagging and a curfew, and comply with an unspecified exclusion zone to avoid contact with victims, women and children.

A Parole Board spokesperson said: “Having considered all of the evidence, during a hearing observed by the victims and the local Member of Parliament, the panel found that Mr Pitchfork’s recall to custody was flawed and not supported by the evidence.

“Separately, the panel found that the prisoner’s continued detention was no longer necessary for the protection of the public.

“Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care.

“Protecting the public is our number one priority, however our sole focus in law is risk, not punishment, and must be based on evidence.

“This case is eligible for reconsideration if any party thinks the decision is irrational or unfair.”