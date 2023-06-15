Biggest dig for 30 years aims to reveal more secrets of Hadrian’s Wall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biggest dig for 30 years aims to reveal more secrets of Hadrian’s Wall

By Press Association
University students at work in the newly- discovered bathhouse at Hadrian’s Wall at Birdoswald fort, Cumbria (Historic England/PA)
University students at work in the newly- discovered bathhouse at Hadrian's Wall at Birdoswald fort, Cumbria (Historic England/PA)

The biggest archaeological dig on a section of Hadrian’s Wall since the 1990s is continuing and experts hope it will reveal more secrets of life on a northern outpost of the Roman Empire.

Historic England and Newcastle University are running a five-year excavation programme at the Birdoswald fort, Cumbria, which is part of the Hadrian’s Wall World Heritage Site. 

The current project is examining houses, communal buildings and workplaces beyond the fort walls – giving researchers a glimpse of frontier life for people living beside the military base.

Excavations from 2022 at Hadrian Wall at Birdoswald fort
Excavations from 2022 at Hadrian Wall at Birdoswald fort, Cumbria (Historic England/PA)

Since the five-year project began in 2021, more than 200 archaeology students will have joined the dig, using the latest high-tech equipment.

To the east, work will continue on a well-preserved bathhouse, first discovered in 2021.

The area to the west has never before been explored, with data from geophysical surveys hinting there was once an open area surrounded by structures.

It is hoped the summer’s work will give more answers about its significance.

And to the north, a large expanse will be systematically examined.

Findings to date suggest that the settlement beyond the fort walls was carefully planned, and that specific activities related to everyday life took place in designated zones.

A copper alloy enamelled seal-box found at a previous dig
A copper alloy enamelled seal-box found at a previous dig at Hadrian Wall at Birdoswald fort (Historic England/PA)

Rather than being a shanty town on the edge of the fort, experts believe the settlement outside the wall shows people had confidence in their security living beside the fortifications.

Tony Wilmott, Historic England senior archaeologist and project co-director said: “One of the strengths of this project is that the military area within the fort was excavated extensively with modern techniques in recent decades, so the evidence we’re gathering right now outside the walls can be directly compared. 

“This means that Birdoswald is incredibly well-placed to provide insights into the relationship between civilian and military life on the Roman frontier.”

Ian Haynes, Newcastle University professor of archaeology and project co-director said: “The archaeology (at) Birdoswald always has something surprising to teach us. Our staff and students are in for what will be a career highlight this summer.”

Visitors to the English Heritage site of Birdoswald are able to view ongoing excavation until July 7 by booking free guided tours.

