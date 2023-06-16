Russia accuses Australia of ‘Russophobic hysteria’ for blocking embassy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russia accuses Australia of ‘Russophobic hysteria’ for blocking embassy

By Press Association
The site of the proposed new embassy is close to the Australian parliament (AP Photo/Rod McGuirk)
The site of the proposed new embassy is close to the Australian parliament (AP Photo/Rod McGuirk)

Russia accused Australia of “Russophobic hysteria” for cancelling the lease on the land where Moscow wanted to build its new embassy, which the Australian government judged to be a security risk because it was too close to Parliament House.

Parliament passed emergency legislation blocking the lease on Thursday after Russia won a Federal Court appeal last month against local Canberra authorities’ decision to do the same.

The Russian embassy responded on Friday by posting on social media a Russian news agency Tass report of Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov’s condemnation of Australia’s actions.

“Australia, having cancelled the lease agreement for the site for the construction of the new Russian embassy building, diligently continues to move forward in the main stream of the authors of the Russophobic hysteria and tries to distinguish itself on this path,” Mr Peskov is quoted as saying.

CORRECTION Australia Russia
Australia’s Parliament House sits behind Lake Burley Griffin in the capital Canberra (AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File)

“Another unfriendly display from Australia. We will take this into account and if there are issues on the agenda that require the principle of reciprocity, we will act accordingly,” Mr Preskov said.

The Russian Embassy is quoted as describing the lease termination as “another step by (Prime Minister) Anthony Albanese towards a deliberate and systematic destruction of relations with Moscow.”

The law ending the lease took effect late on Thursday when it was rubber-stamped by governor-general David Hurley, representing Australia’s head of state, King Charles.

Albanese explained the urgency as a need to prevent the site becoming a “formal diplomatic presence”.

Lawmakers cited threats of espionage and political interference if Russia’s second embassy was built in the Yarralumla diplomatic precinct so close to Parliament House.

Russia currently occupies the former USSR embassy in the suburb of Griffith, farther from Parliament House than the new site.

The Yarralumla site would have provided Russia with a second cluster of diplomatic buildings in the national capital, Canberra.

Australian intelligence agencies now rate espionage and foreign interference as the nation’s greatest security challenges.

In February, a newspaper reported that Australia had quietly expelled a Russian spy ring whose members were posing as diplomats.

The spy ring comprised purported embassy and consular staff as well as other operatives using deep-cover identities, The Sydney Morning Herald reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the operation.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the nation’s main domestic spy agency, revealed days earlier it had “detected and disrupted a major spy network”. ASIO has not named the country responsible.

