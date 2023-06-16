Farmer and son die trying to save livestock as cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Farmer and son die trying to save livestock as cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall

By Press Association
The Indian town of Mandvi bore the brunt as cyclone Biparjoy made landfall (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
The Indian town of Mandvi bore the brunt as cyclone Biparjoy made landfall (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power and threw shipping containers into the sea on Friday in western India before aiming its lashing winds and rain at part of Pakistan that suffered devastating floods last year.

A man and his son died trying to save their livestock in Gujarat state, where the storm came ashore late Thursday after more than 180,000 people took shelter in the two countries.

The storm made landfall a night earlier, packing windspeeds of 53mph, gusting up to 86mph through the coastal regions of western India’s Gujarat state. Pakistani authorities were on high alert after evacuating 82,000 people.

The full extent of the damage in western India was not immediately known. In addition to the two deaths, three people were injured in nearby Devbhoomi Dwarka district, officials said.

APTOPIX Pakistan South Asia Cyclone
People wait in the rain for their turn to receive free food distributed by volunteers in Sujawal, Pakistan (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)

About 100,000 people evacuated in western India have been temporarily relocated to relief camps, authorities said.

The storm did other damage upon landfall, including uprooting trees and electricity poles.

Officials in the coastal town of Mandvi told the Associated Press that heavy winds had thrown some shipping containers at Mundra port, one of India’s largest ports, into the sea.

The cyclone was expected to weaken later on Friday and move towards the neighbouring Indian state of Rajasthan on its way to Pakistan.

India South Asia Cyclone
Heavy winds and incessant rains are seen after landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy at Mandvi, India (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Its projected to move into southern Pakistan, which is still recovering from deadly flooding last year.

People in that region were seen lining up to receive food donated by charities, aid agencies and local authorities.

Pakistan’s national disaster management agency said the cyclone was 75 miles south-southwest of Keti Bandar, a port in flood-hit Sindh province.

“The storm is expected to weaken first to a cyclonic storm and then to a depression by this evening,” it said.

The Indian Meteorological Department said Biporjoy has set a record for the longest lifespan over the Arabian Sea with a lifespan or more than 10 days. Cyclone Kyarr of 2019 over the Arabian Sea had a life of nine days, it said.

The Gujarat government said it has deployed 184 rapid action squads to rescue wild animals and to clear fallen trees in the Gir National Park, home to nearly 700 Asiatic lions.

Wind-driven rains continued pelting southern coastal towns in Pakistan for the second day on Friday, as authorities said the cyclone had weakened in the Arabian sea and it will reach the coastal district of Keti Bandar in Sindh province on Friday evening.

The cyclone is expected to cause flash floods in southern Pakistan.

On Thursday, UNICEF warned that more than 625,000 children were at immediate risk in Pakistan and India.

“In Pakistan, cyclone Biparjoy threatens a new crisis for children and families in Sindh, the province worst affected by last year’s devastating floods,” Noala Skinner, Unicef’s regional director for South Asia, said.

More from The Courier

NHS Tayside accused of cover-up over disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel
Gavin McKay appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Serial Fife rapist who threatened to steal victim’s dog faces life in prison
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Harris Academy prom 2023 Picture shows; Harris Academy prom . Dundee. Supplied by Steven Brown/DC Thomson Date; 15/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Harris Academy Class of 2023
Water being pumped onto the dunes during the wildfire training exercise. Image: Paul Reid
Fiefighters and locals join forces in East Haven beach wildfire exercise
Carlisle United's Brunton Park, which will host Dundee United on July 29. Image: Shane Healey/ProSports/Shutterstock
Dundee United reveal pre-season schedule - including trip to face EFL outfit
Novak Djokovic celebrates his latest Grand Slam success.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Djokovic has the most but that doesn't make him the greatest
Children playing dodgeball at Ryze
Ryze Dundee to open new dodgeball court
A McDonald's lorry on fire at Camperdown in Dundee
Flames shoot from McDonald's lorry trailer as crews tackle Dundee fire
Robert Black.
Dundee paedophile's playpark ban after downloading child abuse files
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Solas Festival preview Picture shows; Shooglenifty. na. Supplied by Jen Anderson Date; Unknown
Ricky Ross and Shooglenifty among acts lining up for Errol's own 'wee Woodstock'