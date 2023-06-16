Archaeologists find mummy covered in coca leaves and bound with rope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Archaeologists find mummy covered in coca leaves and bound with rope

By Press Association
The skeleton was surrounded with coca leaves and bound with rope (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
The skeleton was surrounded with coca leaves and bound with rope (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Archaeologists have found a pre-Hispanic mummy surrounded by coca leaves on top of a hill in Peru’s capital.

A team from the Associated Press on Thursday viewed the skeleton with long black hair lying face up with its lower extremities tied with a rope braided from vines of vegetable origin.

Stones surrounded the mummy buried about a metre down.

Miguel Aguilar, a professor of archaeology at Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, said the mummy was buried in a ritual that included coca leaves and seashells.

Peru Mummy
The mummy was found on a hilltop in the Peruvian capital of Lima (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

The burial was on top of a destroyed U-shaped clay temple, a characteristic of some pre-Hispanic buildings. The mummy has not yet been subjected to radiocarbon dating to determine its age, Mr Aguilar said.

He said old fly eggs were found next to the male skeleton, leading them to believe the body was exposed for at least several days before being covered with dirt.

It was found in Rimac, a district separated by a river of the same name from the oldest part of Lima. Mr Aguilar also heads the Historical and Cultural Centre of the Municipality of Rimac.

Pieter Van Dalen, a professor at Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos who is an expert on the archaeology of the Peruvian coast but was not involved in the project, said the rope binding the lower extremities of the mummy is an example of the pattern seen in ceremonies.

He cited another mummy found in a different area of Lima whose body was also tied with vegetable ropes.

The team of excavators worked the first months of this year collecting up to eight tonnes of garbage that covered the top of the hill, which is next to the training field and headquarters for the Sporting Cristal soccer club.

Police also removed homeless people and drug addicts who camp out around the hill.

The hill, which has remains of ancient mud walls, was a “huaca”, a Quechua word meaning oracle or sacred place.

There are more than 400 huacas in Lima, according to the ministry of culture.

Mummies and other pre-Hispanic remains have been found in unusual places in the city. Workers installing gas pipes or water mains have found mummies, sometimes children, inside large clay vessels.

There are even cases of discoveries by residents, such as Hipolito Tica, who found three pre-Hispanic mummies in a hole in the patio of his house.

He kept quiet about them for a quarter of a century, until in 2022 they were removed by archaeologists with permission from Peru’s ministry of culture.

