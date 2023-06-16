Provisional trial date set for youths accused of murdering teenage boy in Bath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Provisional trial date set for youths accused of murdering teenage boy in Bath

By Press Association
Mikey Roynon, from Kingswood in Bristol, died from a single stab wound at a property in Eastfield Avenue in the Weston area of Bath at about 11pm on Saturday (Jordan Reynolds/PA)
A provisional trial date has been set for two teenage boys accused of murdering a 16-year-old at a house party.

Mikey Roynon, from Kingswood in Bristol, died from a single stab wound at a property in Eastfield Avenue in the Weston area of Bath at about 11pm on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police announced on Thursday morning that a 15-year-old boy from Dorset and a 16-year-old boy from Wiltshire had been charged with his murder.

The youths, who cannot be named due to their age, were not present for a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday morning.

They are jointly charged with murder, and each faces a separate count of having a bladed article – described as a 10in (26cm) Rambo knife – in a public place.

Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, remanded the defendants into youth detention accommodation.

The judge fixed a plea and trial preparation hearing for August 11 and pencilled in a trial, currently expected to last three weeks, before a High Court judge on December 4.

Richard Posner appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while Sam Jones represented the 15-year-old boy and Ellen McAnaw represented the 16-year-old boy.

Police previously said the charges came after a magistrate granted officers more time to question the teenagers.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, the senior investigating officer, said: “This is a significant development in our investigation and in our quest to achieve justice for Mikey.

“His family have been informed and specialist family liaison officers continue to support them. They have been at the forefront of our minds as we’ve carried out the inquiries which have resulted in these charges.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is still a lot of work for us to do. The cordon has now been reduced but officers are likely to remain at the property for the next few days.

“The support of the local community has been invaluable and I’d once again like to thank them for their patience and understanding.”

