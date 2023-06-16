Cricketers and fans honour three killed in deadly city rampage ahead of Ashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Cricketers and fans honour three killed in deadly city rampage ahead of Ashes

By Press Association
Cricket fans, along with England and Australia players observe a moments silence in memory of those killed in Nottingham on Tuesday (PA)
Cricket fans, along with England and Australia players observe a moments silence in memory of those killed in Nottingham on Tuesday (PA)

Two students and a school caretaker killed in a knife and van rampage in Nottingham have been honoured by a moment’s silence ahead of the first Ashes test.

Cricketers from both England and Australia wore black armbands to “show solidarity” as they took to the field at Edgbaston on Friday, with a moment’s silence being held before the national anthems.

Talented 19-year-old students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber were found stabbed to death in Nottingham’s Ilkeston Road at around 4am on Tuesday.

Nottingham city centre incident
Grace O’Malley-Kumar was killed in the attacks on Tuesday (Lucy Sheffield/Southgate Hockey Club/PA)

Dedicated school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, was then found dead in Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen by the suspect.

No official confirmation has been given, but former University of Nottingham student Valdo Calocane is widely reported to have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ms O’Malley-Kumar, Mr Webber and Mr Coates.

Edgbaston was told Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber were “widely respected in cricketing communities”.

All three victims have been remembered for their love of sport as tributes told of how Ms O’Malley-Kumar had played cricket for the Essex U15 team, Mr Webber had played the sport for his school and local clubs, and Mr Coates had been a lifelong Nottingham Forest fan.

Nottinghamshire Police were granted a further 36 hours to quiz Calocane after he was Tasered and arrested following the incidents.

The force said a man was seriously injured after the stolen van was driven at him in Milton Street.

Nottingham city centre incident
Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby Webber, speaks during a vigil in Nottingham city centre on Thursday (Tim Goode/PA)

The force has referred a further incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog after a marked police car followed the vehicle for a short distance before it struck another two pedestrians in Sherwood Street.

The IOPC confirmed it was “assessing the referral to decide what further action may be required”.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested at 5.30am when the van was eventually stopped.

Police revealed that the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student, but said “this is not believed to be connected with the attack”.

On Thursday, the heartbroken mothers of the two students urged the city to “hold no hate” at the emotional vigil in Nottingham on Thursday.

The mother of history student Mr Webber, Emma Webber, fought back tears as she told the crowd that the “monstrous individual” responsible for the deaths “will not define us”.

Medical student Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s mother, Sinead O’Malley, echoed the sentiment of holding no hate and urged the crowd: “Be kind to each other, look after each other, don’t have hate in your hearts.”

Crowds stretching back almost half a kilometre watched on with tears in their eyes as family members from all three victims delivered powerful, heart-wrenching tributes to their loved ones.

More from The Courier

Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
Fife fraudster jailed for £350k motorhomes scam
People sunbathing in Slessor Gardens, Dundee, during the mini heatwave.
Tayside and Fife heatwave: Is sunny weather set to end?
NHS Tayside accused of cover-up over disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel
Gavin McKay appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Serial Fife rapist who threatened to steal victim’s dog faces life in prison
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Harris Academy prom 2023 Picture shows; Harris Academy prom . Dundee. Supplied by Steven Brown/DC Thomson Date; 15/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Harris Academy Class of 2023
Water being pumped onto the dunes during the wildfire training exercise. Image: Paul Reid
Fiefighters and locals join forces in East Haven beach wildfire exercise
Carlisle United's Brunton Park, which will host Dundee United on July 29. Image: Shane Healey/ProSports/Shutterstock
Dundee United reveal pre-season schedule - including trip to face EFL outfit
Novak Djokovic celebrates his latest Grand Slam success.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Djokovic has the most but that doesn't make him the greatest
Children playing dodgeball at Ryze
Ryze Dundee to open new dodgeball court
A McDonald's lorry on fire at Camperdown in Dundee
Flames shoot from McDonald's lorry trailer as crews tackle Dundee fire