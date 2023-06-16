Cricketers and fans honour three killed in deadly city rampage ahead of Ashes

Two students and a school caretaker killed in a knife and van rampage in Nottingham have been honoured by a moment’s silence ahead of the first Ashes test.

Cricketers from both England and Australia wore black armbands to “show solidarity” as they took to the field at Edgbaston on Friday, with a moment’s silence being held before the national anthems.

Talented 19-year-old students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber were found stabbed to death in Nottingham’s Ilkeston Road at around 4am on Tuesday.

Grace O’Malley-Kumar was killed in the attacks on Tuesday (Lucy Sheffield/Southgate Hockey Club/PA)

Dedicated school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, was then found dead in Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen by the suspect.

No official confirmation has been given, but former University of Nottingham student Valdo Calocane is widely reported to have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ms O’Malley-Kumar, Mr Webber and Mr Coates.

Edgbaston was told Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber were “widely respected in cricketing communities”.

All three victims have been remembered for their love of sport as tributes told of how Ms O’Malley-Kumar had played cricket for the Essex U15 team, Mr Webber had played the sport for his school and local clubs, and Mr Coates had been a lifelong Nottingham Forest fan.

Nottinghamshire Police were granted a further 36 hours to quiz Calocane after he was Tasered and arrested following the incidents.

The force said a man was seriously injured after the stolen van was driven at him in Milton Street.

Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby Webber, speaks during a vigil in Nottingham city centre on Thursday (Tim Goode/PA)

The force has referred a further incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog after a marked police car followed the vehicle for a short distance before it struck another two pedestrians in Sherwood Street.

The IOPC confirmed it was “assessing the referral to decide what further action may be required”.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested at 5.30am when the van was eventually stopped.

Police revealed that the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student, but said “this is not believed to be connected with the attack”.

On Thursday, the heartbroken mothers of the two students urged the city to “hold no hate” at the emotional vigil in Nottingham on Thursday.

The mother of history student Mr Webber, Emma Webber, fought back tears as she told the crowd that the “monstrous individual” responsible for the deaths “will not define us”.

Medical student Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s mother, Sinead O’Malley, echoed the sentiment of holding no hate and urged the crowd: “Be kind to each other, look after each other, don’t have hate in your hearts.”

Crowds stretching back almost half a kilometre watched on with tears in their eyes as family members from all three victims delivered powerful, heart-wrenching tributes to their loved ones.