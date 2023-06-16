‘Spectacular movements of dragonflies’ because of recent hot weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Spectacular movements of dragonflies’ because of recent hot weather

By Press Association
Dragonflies depend on wetlands and spend most of their lives underwater (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dragonflies depend on wetlands and spend most of their lives underwater (Peter Byrne/PA)

The hot weather this year and last year has led to “spectacular movements of dragonflies” across England, with some species possibly migrating away from severe droughts in southern Europe, an expert has said.

Unlike other insects, many dragonflies in the UK are becoming more widespread as climate change brings hotter weather.

A British Dragonfly Society (BDS) report in 2021 revealed that 19 of the 46 resident and regular migrant dragonfly and damselfly species have increased in Britain and Ireland since 1970, while just five have declined.

Dave Smallshire, one of the authors of the report, said since then some dragonfly species appear to have spread further.

He said: “I live in Devon and we’ve had absolutely glorious – unprecedented in my lifetime – weather over the last month.

“Hot, dry summer, sunny, and that is just fantastic news for adult dragonflies.

“We have had that as a result of the easterly, north-easterly winds which will have inevitably been a tailwind for any dragonflies wanting to disperse in our direction.

“I think it’s probably no exaggeration – spectacular movements of dragonflies into new areas, colonising new parts of the country.”

Dragonflies spend most of their lives underwater but after emerging as adults, they can survive for as long as two to three months, while damselflies can last two to three weeks.

The vagrant emperor species is migrating from the Mediterranean region and possibly as far south as the Sahara, Mr Smallshire said.

He added that severe droughts in the Mediterranean have helped dry out the wetlands in which dragonflies live, forcing them north.

“For example, much of Spain has had a severe drought for well over a year now, there has been no rain and pretty low water levels and important places like the Coto Donana – probably the most important wetland in Europe – is dry because of drought and abstraction.

“This last summer, in the light of that hot spell we had, a rare dragonfly called the Norfolk hawker which used to be basically confined to the broads of East Anglia has started to spread and last year we had multiple sightings and egg laying in South Devon.

“This is a red-listed species that was actually so rare it had legal protection and the Norfolk hawker is now no longer as endangered.”

While favourable short-term conditions can provide a boom for dragonflies, allowing them to broaden their range, Mr Smallshire is concerned that heat and drought will also dry out wetlands in the UK and leave them without a home.

He said: “The downside of all the hot, dry weather, of course, is that wetlands can be threatened by drought.

“That’s one of our concerns, that ponds and streams, and rivers in some cases, are under threat.

“Clearly things that need to live most of their lives in water are going to be very much threatened by desiccation.”

