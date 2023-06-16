Qatari served his two-month sentence over death crash, claims Gulf state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Qatari served his two-month sentence over death crash, claims Gulf state

By Press Association
West End make-up artist Rafaelle Tsakanika was killed by teacher Mubarak Al Hajri in a high speed hit-and-run in Qatar in 2019 (Family handout/PA)
A Qatari national convicted over the death of young British woman Raffy Tsakanika in a hit-and-run crash did serve his two-month prison sentence, officials from the Gulf state have claimed.

The Foreign Office (FCDO) said in an email to the spokesperson for Ms Tsakanika’s family that it hoped this “written confirmation” from Qatar offered “some reassurance that the sentence has been served”.

An FCDO official said they were aware the family “regard the sentence as completely inadequate”.

Ms Tsakanika’s parents “do not believe a word” of the Qatari authorities’ claim that the Qatari national served his sentence, her family’s spokesperson said.

The FCDO said it has relayed a request from the family for any available CCTV footage from the crash to Qatar but has yet to get a response.

At a UK inquest last year, a coroner criticised Qatari authorities for the lack of information provided.

Ms Tsakanika, 21, from Cambridge, died after the car she was a passenger in was hit from behind by a second vehicle near Doha in March 2019.

The second vehicle, which was speeding, caused the first to lose control and overturn on the four-lane carriageway and did not stop at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, Qatari national Mubarak Al Hajri, was sentenced in his home country to two months in prison and ordered to pay compensation to Ms Tsakanika’s family.

Last year’s inquest was told speed cameras caught Al Hajri’s car apparently undamaged shortly before the crash and damaged shortly afterwards, but these images were not provided to the UK coroner by Qatari authorities.

The FCDO said it received confirmation in writing from the Qatari authorities that Al Hajri served his sentence.

The statement from the Qatari authorities reads: “In reference to the British Embassy’s request for a written confirmation that Mr Mubarak Rashid Saad Al Khayareen Al Hajri has served his prison sentence.

“Kindly be informed that the competent authorities stated that the aforementioned executed the sentence issued against him (imprisonment for a period of two months and a fine of thirty thousand riyals (£6,400))… by detaining him from the date of June 17 2021 until the date of August 12 2021.”
Radd Seiger, spokesperson for Ms Tsakanika’s family, urged the FCDO to “use their diplomatic muscle to extract the information the coroner needs”.

He said: “At Raffy’s inquest, the coroner was scathing in his condemnation of the Qataris for failing to hand key documents and CCTV footage to him for his inquiry.

“One would have thought ministers at the FCDO would have taken note of that and stepped in to insist that their counterparts in Doha stepped up to the plate.

“Raffy’s parents have waited patiently for that to happen for months, only to be told now that the junior department at the FCDO, the consular division, are themselves now trying to seek the documents from the Qataris, who have consistently ignored all previous requests from the consular division.

“We have accordingly once again asked for a meeting with senior officials at the FCDO so that they can look their own citizens in the eye and explain to them now that at long last they are going to use their diplomatic muscle to extract the information the coroner needs and to give the answers the family need in order to help them move forward following this desperately sad tragedy, which between them the Qatari and British authorities have compounded.”

He said there “must also be a full inquiry into this case as to what has gone so badly wrong and what is going to be done to ensure there is no repeat”.

The FCDO has been approached for comment.

