News UK & World

Police given until early hours of Saturday to quiz city triple murder suspect

By Press Association
Police forensics officers on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham, as a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed on Tuesday morning (PA)
Police forensics officers on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham, as a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed on Tuesday morning (PA)

Detectives have been given until the early hours of Saturday morning to quiz a triple murder suspect following a deadly knife and van rampage in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed they sought further time to question a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he was tasered and arrested on Tuesday morning.

Talented 19-year-old students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber were found stabbed to death in Nottingham’s Ilkeston Road at around 4am on Tuesday.

Nottingham city centre incident
Grace O’Malley-Kumar was killed in the attacks on Tuesday (Family handout/PA)

Dedicated school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, was then found dead in Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen by the suspect.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust said two patients are now stable and one has been discharged following van attacks on the same morning.

No official confirmation has been given, but former University of Nottingham student Valdo Calocane is widely reported to be the suspect.

The three victims were honoured ahead of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – First Test – Day One – Edgbaston
Black armbands were worn at the first Ashes Test in memory of the three victims (David Davies/PA)

Cricketers from both England and Australia wore black armbands to “show solidarity” as they took to the field, with a moment’s silence being held before the national anthems.

Edgbaston was told Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber were “widely respected in cricketing communities”.

All three victims have been remembered for their love of sport as tributes told of how Ms O’Malley-Kumar had played cricket for the Essex U15 team, Mr Webber had played the sport for his school and local clubs, and Mr Coates had been a lifelong Nottingham Forest fan.

The force said a man was seriously injured after the stolen van was driven at him in Milton Street.

The force has referred a further incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog after a marked police car followed the vehicle for a short distance before it struck another two pedestrians in Sherwood Street.

The IOPC confirmed it was “assessing the referral to decide what further action may be required”.

Nottingham city centre incident
Barnaby Webber was found unresponsive on Ilkeston Road (Family handout/PA)

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested at 5.30am when the van was eventually stopped.

Police revealed that he is a former University of Nottingham student, but said “this is not believed to be connected with the attack”.

On Thursday, the heartbroken mothers of the two student victims urged the city to “hold no hate” at an emotional vigil in Nottingham.

The mother of history student Mr Webber, Emma Webber, fought back tears as she told the crowd that the “monstrous individual” responsible for the deaths “will not define us”.

Medical student Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s mother, Sinead O’Malley, echoed the sentiment of holding no hate and urged the crowd: “Be kind to each other, look after each other, don’t have hate in your hearts.”

Crowds stretching back almost half a kilometre watched on with tears in their eyes as family members from all three victims delivered powerful, heart-wrenching tributes to their loved ones.

