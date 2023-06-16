Man arrested after police officer stabbed in Kent By Press Association June 16 2023, 2.48pm Share Man arrested after police officer stabbed in Kent Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4484464/man-arrested-after-police-officer-stabbed-in-kent/ Copy Link A man has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed (Peter Byrne/PA) A man has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed in Kent. Police were attending an address in Albion Place, Maidstone, at around 8pm on Thursday when the assault took place, Kent Police said. The officer was airlifted to a London hospital with injuries consistent with stab wounds. The force said he remains there in a “serious but stable” condition. A 48-year-old man from Maidstone was arrested and remains in custody while inquiries continue.