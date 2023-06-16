Tributes paid as Holocaust survivor and Olympic weightlifter Ben Helfgott dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tributes paid as Holocaust survivor and Olympic weightlifter Ben Helfgott dies

By Press Association
Holocaust survivor Sir Ben Helfgott has died aged 93 (PA)
Holocaust survivor Sir Ben Helfgott has died aged 93 (PA)

Tributes have been paid to Holocaust survivor and Olympic weightlifter Sir Ben Helfgott after he died aged 93 on Friday.

Sir Ben faced appalling conditions in the Piotrkow Ghetto and then survived the Buchenwald and Terezin concentration camps and the Schlieben labour camp.

He lost almost his entire family in the Holocaust and was one of 732 child survivors who came to the UK to rebuild their lives after the Second World War.

Just 11 years after he was freed from the Nazi concentration camps, Sir Ben captained the British weightlifting team at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

He represented Britain again at the 1960 Rome Olympics and the 1958 Commonwealth Games where he won a bronze medal.

Sir Ben also became the honorary president of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and a honorary patron for the Holocaust Educational Trust.

Paying tribute, Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “Sir Ben Helfgott was a giant amongst men. A Holocaust survivor, Olympic champion, campaigner, visionary and our leader.

“Despite all he endured, Ben taught us all about resilience, tolerance and the crucial importance of educating future generations. He was our friend and mentor and we mourn his loss deeply.

“Ben always worked to ensure that survivors were looked after – he was a true leader of the survivor community.”

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply saddened” to hear Sir Ben had died.

The Labour Party leader said: “Sir Ben was one of life’s polymaths. He was a hugely accomplished sportsman, representing Britain at the Olympics in weightlifting.

“He was one of only two Holocaust survivors to take part in the Olympics, an extraordinary tribute to his talent and determination.

“Throughout his life, Sir Ben demonstrated compassion and understanding, campaigning for tolerance and peaceful coexistence between communities.

“These are values by which we should all live. His life and legacy will be an inspiration to us all.”

