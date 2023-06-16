Exhibition by provocative artist opens in Poland despite Chinese pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exhibition by provocative artist opens in Poland despite Chinese pressure

By Press Association
Chinese dissident artist Badiucao throws paintballs at an image of Mao Zedong (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Chinese dissident artist Badiucao throws paintballs at an image of Mao Zedong (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

An exhibition by a provocative Chinese artist that criticises the country’s human rights record has opened at a Polish state-run museum despite pressure from the Chinese embassy to cancel it.

The director of the Centre for Contemporary Art in Warsaw said the second-ranking diplomat at the Chinese embassy in Warsaw visited his museum demanding the cancellation of the exhibition by the artist, who goes by the name Badiucao.

“It wasn’t a request but a firm demand,” said museum director Piotr Bernatowicz, describing the Chinese government’s behaviour as unacceptable.

Poland China Dissident Artist
A poster of an exhibition by Chinese dissident artist Badiucao hangs outside the Centre for Contemporary Art in Warsaw (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

He said the Chinese official warned that having the exhibition could harm Polish-Chinese ties.

A Chinese representative also sent a letter of protest to Poland’s Culture Ministry.

Badiucao, who has lived in exile in Australia for many years, said the Chinese government accused him of hurting the feelings of Chinese patriots.

He insisted his works are in no way against the Chinese people or nation, merely against the government.

The exhibition is titled Tell China’s Story Well. Its promotional image shows President Xi Jinping eating human flesh. It also takes on other sensitive issues.

Among them are the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989, Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrations quelled by China and what the museum is calling “the disturbing relationship between China and Russia in light of the war in Ukraine”.

In a performance for reporters ahead of the opening, Badiacao threw eggs filled with paint at a portrait of Mao Zedong in tribute to demonstrators who were arrested in the Tiananmen Square protests who did the same.

Poland China Dissident Artist
Badiucao threw paint at a picture of Mao Zedong (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

He described his performance as a continuation of their struggle.

“They should be celebrated as heroes instead of treated as prisoners or enemies of the state,” the artist, born in 1986, told The Associated Press.

The Chinese government has exerted pressure in the past in an attempt to censure Badiucao’s work.

An exhibition planned in Hong Kong in 2018 was called off at the last minute following threats to the artist and his family.

The Italian city of Brescia faced veiled economic threats by the Chinese government in 2021 but went ahead with an exhibition of his work.

The artist kept his identity secret for many years, wearing masks during public appearances to protect his family members.

The long-held secrecy drew comparisons to British graffiti artist Banksy, whose true identity remains shrouded in mystery.

The exhibition is due to run until October 15.

